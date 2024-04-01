Farah Khan credits Shah Rukh Khan for the success of Main Hoon Nas, says she is ready to wait for him for the next film: Banaungi toh Shah Rukh ke sath hi | bollywood news





In her illustrious career spanning decades, Farah Khan has directed four films, three of which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. She made her directorial debut with the film Shah Rukh Khan Main Hoon Na (2004), which quickly became a cult classic. In a recent interview, Farah admitted that she was willing to wait for the opportunity to work with Shah Rukh again, calling him her “lucky mascot”. She also acknowledged that Main Hoon Na achieved box office success largely due to the presence of Shah Rukh. Speaking to YouTuber Mr. Faisu, Farah remembers Main Hoon Na, expressing how Shah Rukh's involvement made it a success. She said, “While making the film, I felt hundred percent that this film would work because Shah Rukh plays the lead role in it. Now I also feel that if I live with Shah Rukh, I will walk with him 1000%, waiting for the moment to be written. (I always feel that if I make a film, I will do it with Shah Rukh. This film will work 1000%, even if it means waiting for some time). » Talking about her bond with Shah Rukh, Farah said, “For me, he is my lucky mascot. » Apart from Main Hoon Na, Farah also directed Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. While all these films featured Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles, Tees Maar Khan was an exception, starring Akshay Kumar. However, Tees Maar Khan pales in comparison to Farah Khan's other ventures in terms of box office collections. Although it was made on a budget of Rs 45 crore, Tees Maar Khan minted only Rs 101.89 crore. On the other hand, Farah's other films were hugely successful. For example, Happy New Year grossed Rs 394 crore, while Om Shanti Om grossed Rs 150 crore. Main Hoon Na was also the second highest-grossing film of 2004. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

