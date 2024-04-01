5 Most Expensive Homes of Bollywood Stars: From Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu | Bollywood

Bollywood stars are known for their larger-than-life characters. They also own some of the most luxurious spaces like their homes which are part of their heritage. Let's take a look at some of the most expensive homes owned by Bollywood celebrities. (Also Read: 5 Most Amazing Celebrity Homes You Should Not Miss If You Visit Juhu in Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar) Check out these luxurious homes owned by Bollywood stars.

Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai's Bandstand area is as famous as the star himself. Mannat is supposed to be valued at 200 crore and in an interview with Radio Mirchi, the star had revealed that it was one of the most expensive things he owns. Did you know the property was originally called Villa Vienna? Shah Rukh purchased Villa Vienna from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust in 2001 and renamed it Mannat in 2005. Shah Rukh lives in Mannat with his wife, Gauri Khan, children Aryan, AbRam, Suhana and sister Shehnaz.

In May last year, Shah Rukh had accompanied Gauri for the launch of her book, My Life in Design, in Mumbai. He explained how they renovated Mannat. He said: “It was way beyond (our budget). But we managed to buy (Mannat) which was worth it. It was quite run down, a bit broken and we had no money to furnish it. Of course, we hired a designer. The lunch he served us and explained how he designed the house was more than the salary I made in a month. We said to ourselves: this guy is going to charge a lot. So how do we do this house now, we bought it but what do we do with it.

Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan resides in Jalsa in Juhu with his wife, Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Spread over an area of ​​10,000 square feet, Jalsa is valued at 112 crores, according to 99acres.com.

Did you know that Amitabh didn't buy Jalsa, but it was given to him as a gift? It was gifted by NC Sippy, the producer of his 1982 hit film Satte Pe Satta, as a thank you for his work.

Answer

Ranbir Kapoor's house, Vastu, where he lives with Alia Bhatt, is located in Pali Hill. The actors also got married at their home in an intimate ceremony where they were joined by close Bollywood friends and family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. They say it's worth 35 crore, with an interior of 2,460 square feet comprising 12 floors.

Vastu has a pristine environment, which combines lots of whites, blacks and browns and large, well-lit spaces. In the couple's study, a portrait of Ranbir's grandfather, the late actor-director Raj Kapoor, is also present.

Ranbir and Alia recently bought an apartment worth 250 crore, which is expected to be the 'most expensive' celebrity bungalow in Mumbai, beating Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa. According to a report According to Bollywood Life, Ranbir will “name the bungalow” after his and Alia's one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor.

Ranveer-Deepika's house

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reside in a luxurious sea view quadruplex apartment in Mumbai. They are also Shah Rukh's neighbors. According to an HT report in 2022, Ranveer and his father's company purchased a quadraplex spread over the 16th to 19th floors of the under-construction Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, located on BJ Road, Bandstand, Bandra. The carpet area is 11,266 square feet, which excludes a 1,300 square foot deck. The total amount paid for the quadraplex is 118.94 crore, while the stamp duty paid for registration is 7.13 million.

Previously, Ranveer shared photos from a havan on Instagram in 2022 where Deepika was also present. A photo also showed them opening the doors to their new home.

Virat-Anushka's house

Virat Kohli stays in a luxurious four-bedroom apartment located on the 35th floor of Tower C of a three-tower complex named Omkar 1973. Virat purchased this luxury space in 2016. The apartment has an area of ​​7,171 square feet and has stunning views of the Arabian Sea.

Anushka often poses for photos in her home, which gives her fans a glimpse into her space. There is a living room featuring a coral wall with tropical details like large tropical banana leaves and some birds. Two sofas and two large Anthropologie style mirrors were also located in this space. Another room features gray walls with intricate French moldings, while a second space has hardwood floors and wood paneling on the walls.

