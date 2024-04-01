Entertainment
5 Most Expensive Homes of Bollywood Stars: From Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu | Bollywood
Bollywood stars are known for their larger-than-life characters. They also own some of the most luxurious spaces like their homes which are part of their heritage. Let's take a look at some of the most expensive homes owned by Bollywood celebrities. (Also Read: 5 Most Amazing Celebrity Homes You Should Not Miss If You Visit Juhu in Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar)
Mannat
Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai's Bandstand area is as famous as the star himself. Mannat is supposed to be valued at 200 crore and in an interview with Radio Mirchi, the star had revealed that it was one of the most expensive things he owns. Did you know the property was originally called Villa Vienna? Shah Rukh purchased Villa Vienna from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust in 2001 and renamed it Mannat in 2005. Shah Rukh lives in Mannat with his wife, Gauri Khan, children Aryan, AbRam, Suhana and sister Shehnaz.
In May last year, Shah Rukh had accompanied Gauri for the launch of her book, My Life in Design, in Mumbai. He explained how they renovated Mannat. He said: “It was way beyond (our budget). But we managed to buy (Mannat) which was worth it. It was quite run down, a bit broken and we had no money to furnish it. Of course, we hired a designer. The lunch he served us and explained how he designed the house was more than the salary I made in a month. We said to ourselves: this guy is going to charge a lot. So how do we do this house now, we bought it but what do we do with it.
Read More: Mannat: A Look at Shah Rukh Khans $200 million mansion in Mumbai
Jalsa
Amitabh Bachchan resides in Jalsa in Juhu with his wife, Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Spread over an area of 10,000 square feet, Jalsa is valued at 112 crores, according to 99acres.com.
Did you know that Amitabh didn't buy Jalsa, but it was given to him as a gift? It was gifted by NC Sippy, the producer of his 1982 hit film Satte Pe Satta, as a thank you for his work.
Read more: Inside Amitabh Bachchan's stunning white temple at his Mumbai home, Jalsa. See the pictures
Answer
Ranbir Kapoor's house, Vastu, where he lives with Alia Bhatt, is located in Pali Hill. The actors also got married at their home in an intimate ceremony where they were joined by close Bollywood friends and family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. They say it's worth 35 crore, with an interior of 2,460 square feet comprising 12 floors.
Vastu has a pristine environment, which combines lots of whites, blacks and browns and large, well-lit spaces. In the couple's study, a portrait of Ranbir's grandfather, the late actor-director Raj Kapoor, is also present.
Ranbir and Alia recently bought an apartment worth 250 crore, which is expected to be the 'most expensive' celebrity bungalow in Mumbai, beating Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa. According to a report According to Bollywood Life, Ranbir will “name the bungalow” after his and Alia's one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor.
Read More: Step inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's stunning home with classic black and white interiors, Raj Kapoor photo, awards
Ranveer-Deepika's house
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reside in a luxurious sea view quadruplex apartment in Mumbai. They are also Shah Rukh's neighbors. According to an HT report in 2022, Ranveer and his father's company purchased a quadraplex spread over the 16th to 19th floors of the under-construction Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, located on BJ Road, Bandstand, Bandra. The carpet area is 11,266 square feet, which excludes a 1,300 square foot deck. The total amount paid for the quadraplex is 118.94 crore, while the stamp duty paid for registration is 7.13 million.
Previously, Ranveer shared photos from a havan on Instagram in 2022 where Deepika was also present. A photo also showed them opening the doors to their new home.
Read more: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh enter their new home with a Greh Pravesh puja. See the pictures
Virat-Anushka's house
Virat Kohli stays in a luxurious four-bedroom apartment located on the 35th floor of Tower C of a three-tower complex named Omkar 1973. Virat purchased this luxury space in 2016. The apartment has an area of 7,171 square feet and has stunning views of the Arabian Sea.
Anushka often poses for photos in her home, which gives her fans a glimpse into her space. There is a living room featuring a coral wall with tropical details like large tropical banana leaves and some birds. Two sofas and two large Anthropologie style mirrors were also located in this space. Another room features gray walls with intricate French moldings, while a second space has hardwood floors and wood paneling on the walls.
Read more: Step inside Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's living space with French moldings and tropical-inspired walls
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/5-most-expensive-homes-of-bollywood-stars-from-shah-rukh-khans-mannat-to-ranbir-kapoors-vastu-101711965447837.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey: Erdogan's party suffers heavy setbacks in Turkish local elections | International
- 5 Most Expensive Homes of Bollywood Stars: From Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu | Bollywood
- Learn more about Google spam policy updates and changes
- What Tennessee can tell us about our extreme politics
- Beethoven's locks of hair hold clues to his musical genius
- Jokowi hosts Iftaar with volunteers at the palace this afternoon
- Vision Pro & Entertainment: a special file
- Michigan takes down MSU for a trip to the Frozen Four
- Editor's Note: Spring Festival and Fashion
- Cyber attacks target from government to big tech
- Jailed Imran Khan's party plans street protests for him after Eid
- Farah Khan credits Shah Rukh Khan for the success of Main Hoon Nas, says she is ready to wait for him for the next film: Banaungi toh Shah Rukh ke sath hi | bollywood news