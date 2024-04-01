Vacuum Cleaner Kit, Jessica Carrillo, Deirdre Bosa And Constance Jones to join the prestigious list of talents

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. and POSSIBLE premier marketing event, Access Hollywood's announced today Vacuum Cleaner Kitthat of Telemundo Jessica Carrilloand NBC6 News' Constance Jones are the newest hosts to join POSSIBLE’s anticipated roster of speakers and executives.

Representative NBCUniversal, Vacuum Cleaner Kit will serve as host upstairs in POSSIBLE's Inspiration Hall, alongside Jessica Carrillo And Constance Jones who will host on the Vision Hall stage which will offer interactive sessions, fireside chats and much more. Alongside the sessions, the Inspiration Hall is where business innovators, revolutionaries and world-class experts come together to share their stories and ideas and inspire audiences. Vision Hall is where business leaders come to ignite the industry's imagination and spark engaging discussions about the future of marketing.

In addition to Kit, Jessica and Constance Deirdre Bosahost of CNBC's “TechCheck”, will moderate the opening session titled “CMO Trailblazers: Redefining Business Growth with Soyoung Kang And Vineet Mehra,” on Wednesday April 17 has 11:45 a.m. ET. Deirdre will join the roster of moderators ready to take the stage with top industry experts and executives sharing their insights during POSSIBLE's keynote sessions.

“Kit, Jessica and Constance will be essential assets to our host team at POSSIBLE. They will keep a constant energy throughout the event, providing expert feedback and new ideas on the sessions they will lead,” said declared Christian Muche, CEO and co-founder of Beyond Ordinary Events & POSSIBLE. “And Deirdre will serve as a tremendous moderator, the true embodiment of a trailblazer; she will guide a meaningful and important conversation at this year's event. Overall, I'm thrilled to have on board these three trailblazing women who have shown throughout their varied careers that they value the pillars of creativity and innovation that we represent here at POSSIBLE. Through their experience, they have their finger on the pulse of the cultural zeitgeist, making them in phase with everything that is POSSIBLE.

Vacuum Cleaner Kit is the co-host of the nationally syndicated programs, the Emmy-nominated nightly entertainment news series Access Hollywood and the daily entertainment and lifestyle news show “Access Daily with Mario & Kit”. Hoover made his television debut in 1995 as a cast member on the original season of MTV's “Road Rules,” which sparked his interest in a career in television. Shortly after, she joined King World Production as an entertainment reporter for “American Journal”. Hoover then went to Fox News in 1999 as a correspondent for Fox Broadcasting Company's newsmagazine, “FOX Files.” In 2003, she hosted ESPN2's “Cold Pizza” and was a guest judge on ESPN's reality competition show, “Dream Job.” Additional hosting roles include TLC's lifestyle makeover series, “Real Simple, Real Life,” based on the Real Simple magazine, “Shaq Vs.” from ABC, a reality television show featuring Shaquille O'Neal and Lifetime’s “Celebrity Home Raiders.”

Jessica Carrillo is co-host of Telemundo's news magazine, “Bright red“. Carrillo has also hosted major Telemundo productions, including the red carpet for the Billboard Latin Music Awards, the Latin American Music Awards, the 2016 Rio Olympics, the FIFA World Cup in Russia And Qatar, as well as co-host of Don Francisco Te Invita, Miss Universe and the network's current affairs specials, among others. Native Teocaltiche, Mexico, Jaliscoshe joined Telemundo in Las Vegas in 2004 as a news and weather reporter and co-anchor of the local newscast. In 2011, she joined Acceso Total from Telemundo Los Angeles, where she had exclusive interviews with many Hollywood stars.

Deirdre Bosa is the anchor of CNBC's technology franchise, “TechCheck,” based out of the network's San Francisco bureau. Previously, she was anchor of the network's daily program, “TechCheck”, which aired from April 2021 has February 2023. Before that, Bosa was a technology journalist, reporting on the biggest names in tech, from Amazon to Alphabet and key industry players. China the tech scene like Alibaba and Huawei, and the biggest disruptors in Silicon Valley, from Airbnb to Uber to WeWork. Prior to that, she was a frequent on-air and online contributor as a CNBC contributor, reporting on Vancouver, Canada.

Constance Jones is a two-time Emmy Award-nominated reporter who currently anchors the station's morning newscasts, NBC6 News Today at 5 a.m. And 6 a.malongside NBC6 anchor Kris Andersonfrom the station Miramar-based studios. After being present on WRIC-TV in Richmond, Virginia For nearly three years, Jones joined NBC6 in February 2021. Jones has worked in several television markets, including New York City, Miami, OK City and Atlanta. She's gone back home Miamiwhere she spent nine years as an anchor and reporter at local station WPLG-TV, and also worked at National Public Radio WLRN in South Florida. Jones also worked with veteran journalist Dan Rather to the CBS Evening News.

POSSIBLE takes place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 15-17. POSSIBLE is a flagship event that brings together the most influential marketing and business leaders and visionaries in technology, digital, media, entertainment and culture.

During the event, POSSIBLE will feature 14 tracks of curated content, masterclasses, workshops, an exhibition, an outdoor activation zone, VIP networking and entertainment. More than 200 marketing industry leaders will grace the POSSIBLE stages. The POSSIBLE agenda is live with more celebrity speakers, sessions and headliners added each week. Brand marketers participate in POSSIBLE for free. The event officially starts Monday April 15and extends across Wednesday April 17. There is still time to register to attend POSSIBLE .

About POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE is the premier marketing event, owned and hosted by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., purpose-built for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. Powered by MMA Global's omnichannel expertise, the second edition will take place on April 15-17, 2024 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and also combines all past MMA Global events into one colossal, immersive and engaging celebration. Brimming with content dedicated to forward-thinking marketers, combined with innovation and emerging technologies, POSSIBLE is the centerpiece for the entire marketing and media community to network with industry peers, to share ideas, present visions, create business opportunities and discuss mutual challenges. Designed and created by co-founder Christian Muche, POSSIBLE is poised to become the flagship marketing event of the year. Register to attend possibleevent.com .

About World MMA

Comprised of more than 800 member companies worldwide, MMA Global is the only marketing trade association that brings together the entire ecosystem of marketers, martech, ad tech, media and other marketing companies. support for marketers, who work collaboratively to build the future of marketing, while relentlessly obsessing. on growth today. Led by CMOs, the A helps marketers lead the marketing change imperative by tackling marketing's unanswered questions and challenging our shared beliefs. We are committed to science and questioning; believe that the creation of a new, even revolutionary, marketing impact is based on a constructive questioning of the status quo. MMA also works directly with members and business leaders to aggressively, without compromise, adopt proven, science-backed best practices. MMA invests millions in groundbreaking research to provide marketers with indisputable truth and actionable insights and tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, MMA shapes future marketing success, while propelling business growth.

Members include: AT&T Communications, Adobe, Allied BankAppsFlyer, Bank of America, Campbell Soup, Clear Channel Outdoor, Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (CVS Health), Diageo, Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Google, Hilton Worldwide, Kargo, Kroger, L 'Oreal, Major League Baseball, Mastercard, McDonalds Corporation, Meta, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Pinterest, Roku, Snap Inc, Target Brands, Inc., T-Mobile UNITED STATES, Twitter, Uber, Walmart Inc., Walt Disney Company, Yahoo! and much more. MMA World Headquarters is located in New York City with regional operations in 14 countries across Asia Pacific (Asia Pacific), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM).

For more information, see www.mmaglobal.com .

