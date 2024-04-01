5 Bollywood Con Movies You Should Not Miss





Bollywood cinema is not just about song and dance routines. He also has a long-standing love affair with the exciting world of con artists. Forget street magicians, these films take you on a rollercoaster ride filled with elaborate schemes, clever social commentary and daring heists. They will keep you on the edge of your seat with suspense, sometimes with a dash of social satire thrown in for good measure, and will often leave you in fits of laughter.

A recent example is the film Crew, starring the talented trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. This fun heist comedy features a group of women who hatch a daring plan to steal a plane! Crew perfectly illustrates how Bollywood con films can be both entertaining and cleverly crafted.

Here is our list of the best Bollywood idiot films that you should not miss. Special 26 (2013) – IMDb rating: 8.1

This critically acclaimed film, written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, tells the story of a group of scammers who target the rich. Led by mastermind Ajay Singh Rajput (played by Akshay Kumar), the team meticulously plans and executes elaborate heists by posing as officers of the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Special 26 is a suspenseful adventure that will keep you guessing as the team pulls off heist after heist. Khosla's nest! (2006) – IMDb rating: 8.2 This hilarious film tells the story of a middle-class man, Kishen Lal (played by Anupam Kher), who gets caught in a land dispute. Faced with a cunning real estate developer (Boman Irani) who has encroached on his land, Kishen Lal hatches a clever scam to get back what is rightfully his. Khosla Ka Ghosla! is a laugh riot that explores how a seemingly ordinary family uses wit and trickery to overcome a challenge. Oh, lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008) – IMDb rating: 7.7

From the makers of Khosla Ka Ghosla! comes another gem, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! This film, based on the real-life story of a notorious thief named Devinder Singh, follows the adventures of Lucky (played by Abhay Deol). Unlike most scammers, Lucky is not motivated by greed. he flies for pleasure. Oh, lucky! Lucky Oye! is a light and entertaining film that provides insight into the world of a charming and playful con artist. Don't Miss: Beyond the Mainstream: Tabu's Best Performances You Can't Miss Dhoom series (2004-2013) – IMDb rating: 6.6 The high-octane series Dhoom is a Bollywood staple. While the third installment starring Aamir Khan received mixed reviews, the first two films starring John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan as charismatic thieves are considered classics. These action-packed films feature a battle of wits between a group of stylish and daring thieves who leave a signed business card after their heists, and a determined police officer hot on their trail. Badmaash Society (2010) – IMDb rating: 6.1 This coming-of-age story follows four ambitious young people who dream of getting rich quick. Their “grand plan” involves a series of clever scams and elaborate schemes, from smuggling designer brands to duping unsuspecting customers. Although Badmaash Company wasn't a huge box office success upon its release, its clever plot and endearing characters made it a cult favorite among fans. Don't Miss: From Kundan to Kabir: Bollywood's Red Flag Male Characters Who Have Been Described as Romantic These are just a few examples of the many Bollywood scam films that will keep you entertained. So grab some popcorn, sit back and prepare to be surprised, delighted and maybe even a little inspired by the wit and ingenuity of Bollywood's tricksters! For more such stories, stay tuned to HerZindagi Image courtesy: IMDb Herzindagi.com is Jagran New Media's gender and lifestyle vertical, catering to women of all ages, helping them stay updated, fashionable and conscious. To improve our performance and better understand the interests of our readers, we created this survey. This will take 2 minutes of your time, please help us. Click here to complete the form.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/tv-ott/5-must-watch-bollywood-con-films-article-274460

