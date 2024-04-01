Richard Hawley's guitar tribute to Scott Walker | Entertainment

Richard Hawley played the late Scott Walkers guitar on his new album.
The 57-year-old singer explained that all of the instruments he used on his upcoming album, In This City They Call You Love, had personal meaning to him because of their previous owners.
He told MOJO magazine: Scott [Walker]His family contacted me because I was friends with him.
Scott wanted me to use one of his guitars and a family representative came from Denmark with the guitar to put it in my hands in Sheffield.
On the new album, everything that is a guitar solo was lovingly played on Scott's beautiful, very old Telecaster.
I also used my dad's old Gretch and a guitar that Duane Eddy gave me.
This album is definitely a family affair.
The title of the record was inspired by Richard's muse, his hometown of Sheffield.
He explained: In Sheffield, who is my muse and always will be, people call you love.
Every day of my life I hear the word love, haha.
It's the language we use, it's definitely a thing here.
Then you read the news, which is extremely depressing, and you just seem to see the word hate.
The Baby, You're My Light singer also wanted to convey a sense of unity.
He added: So that's it and the voices are singing together.
Something positive, and I don't mean that in a gentle way.
This concept of unity seems to be something that is missing in the world.
So, I think, some sort of healing was happening. What ? Probably over the last few years we've all been battered and bruised, but this isn't a lockdown album.
