Kate Beckinsale spends Easter in hospital | Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale remains in hospital.
The 50-year-old actress revealed on Mother's Day (10.03.24) that she had been hospitalized and she still hasn't revealed why.
On Easter Sunday (31.03.23), the 'Love and Friendship' star shared photos on Instagram of her rainbow socks in her hospital bed and simply captioned the post: Happy Easter.”
The post sparked many messages of concern and support from her followers, including pop star Gwen Stefani, who asked: “What's wrong!!!” and added a praying hands emoji.
Former “Vampire Diaries” star Alice Evans commented: “I hope all is well.
“I know you've been through the ringer over the past year. Sending love and positive vibes.”
Alongside a collection of photos from her hospital room, Kate – who is the only daughter of actors Richard Beckinsale and Judy Loe – wrote on Instagram last month: “Happy birthday and British Mother's Day last week to my incredible mother.”
Kate also thanked her mother for supporting her through her own ups and downs in life.
In her Instagram post, Kate added: “And [thanks] to take care of our dogs when we can't and to lead us to remember happy things when we can't. And come when we are sick and sit with us. . And send balloons, check in and take us out of the pits with love.
“. Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for Nick, amazing and kind, and especially for my mother's capacity for joy. It's so inspiring and beautiful. Good everything, mom. Your fight for joy despite welcoming tears is the experience of looking at a warrior up close. I love you x (sic)”
In January, she announced on social media the death of Roy Battersby, her father-in-law.
Kate wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: “It is with great sadness that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness. He died peacefully on January 10, 2024., in Los Angeles surrounded by his family, aged 87. The funeral will take place in London, details to follow.”
