Sheila E. plays salsa, Andrew Scott gets nasty and Colin Farrell detects

Colin Farrell as a private detective in the new series Sugar for Apple TV+ and Andrew Scott as fraudster-turned-killer Tim Ripley for Netflix are among the new TV shows, movies, music and games. directed to a device near you.

Also among streaming deals worth your time, selected by The Associated Press entertainment journalists: The Girls State documentary explores how high school girls deal with various problems, golf and auto racing combine in the new video game Turbo Golf Racing, and Lopez vs. Lopez, a comedy starring George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez returns for season two.

Movies

Jonathan Glazers, nominated for best picture The area of ​​interest arrives on Max on Friday, April 5. The film, haunting and formalistic, depicts the daily life of Rudolf Hss (Christian Friedel) and his wife, Hedwig (Sandra Hüller), while living in their house near Auschwitz. Since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last year, The Zone of Interest has been hailed as a harrowing drama about the human capacity to compartmentalize atrocities. In his criticism, AP Jocelyn Noveck has written that horror attacks our senses in other, deeper ways. At the Oscars, where The Zone of Interest won best international film, Glazer spoke out against Israel's war in Gaza, triggering a negative reaction from some in Hollywood.

A nonfiction highlight of the year, Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaines Girls State premieres Friday, April 5 on Apple TV+. The film accompanies their award-winning 2020 documentary. State of boys. Like that film, Girls State follows a handful of teenage girls for a week in a simulated government program. The fact that this time they are high school girls not only changes the tenor of the discourse on political issues like abortion, but also creates additional tension in the inequalities between girls and boys.

Disney Entertainment Wish arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday. Released last fall in theaters, Wish an origin story for the wishing star, filled with nods to Disney classics, seemed to be the quintessential Mouse House magic, but fizzled with critics and audiences. In his criticism, AP Film screenwriter Lindsey Bahr called it more of a concept than a story, a tense and forgettable attempt to pay homage to the studios' 100 years. The voice cast includes Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine.

Jake Coyle, AP writer

Music

Sheila E.THE Mentee prince Queen of Percussion, will release her very first salsa album, entitled Bailar, on Friday April 5. Bailar is a celebration of the genre and a new chapter in Sheila Es' rich musical history, beginning with a reimagining of the originally performed Bemba Color. by Celia Cruz, now with Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar and, of course, a drum solo. Ruben Blades, Gilberto Santa Rosa and Luis Enrique also appear on the album.

A few days before Tori Kelly released her 2023 EP, tori, the R&B-pop singer was rushed to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a blood clot-related collapse. She has since recovered and eight months later, she will release her fifth studio album, TORI. The period is appropriate, the album seems definitive; Tori Kelly extends her familiar soulful tone into classic-sounding songs about love (cutting) and loss (flooding).

He's a lonely dancer, so dance with him so he doesn't cry! Gen Z musician (and Olivia Rodrigo best friend) Conan Gray's third studio album, Found Heaven, furthers his penchant for synth-pop. Max Martin is a producer (known for his work with Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, The Backstreet Boys, Robyn, the list goes on). And the first single, the revisionist 80s Lonely Dancers, is an earworm for the ages. Your lover left, I broke up tonight/My lovers busy kissing other guys/We were both alone now, with tears in our eyes, he sings. We were lonely dancers, there's no need to hide/We were lonely dancers, baby/Dance with me so you don't cry. If you're looking for ascending depressive tunes with a musical theater sensibility, well, you've found them.

The Grammy-nominated R&B and hip-hop hitmaker Bryson Tiller's self-titled fourth studio album is a bit of a mystery. His last album, Anniversary, was released four years ago and little is known about his new era. A week before its release, only one song was released, “Whatever She Wants” which Tiller says is unlike anything on the album and the only confirmed feature is Victoria Mont, Grammy winner for best new artist. Both are reasons enough to get excited.

Maria Sherman, AP music writer

Watch

Lopez versus Lopez, a comedy starring George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez, returns Tuesday for season two on NBC. The series is based on the ups and downs of George and Maya's real-life relationship. Guest stars include Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias and Jaime Camil. Episodes also stream on Peacock.

As The CW looks to establish a new identity as a major network, one of four originals renewed for this television season will premiere the first week of April. Jared Padaleckis Walker season four begins on Wednesday. Walker broadcasts on Max.

Ted Lasso may be dunzo (although it's nice to have a dream), but there are still a number of feel-good shows on Apple TV+ worth checking out. Booty, starring Maya Rudolph, falls into this category. Debuting its second season on Wednesday, Rudolph plays Molly, the ex-wife of a billionaire (Adam Scott) who decides to donate the majority of her money to good causes. The show also stars Michaela Ja Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches and Nat Faxon.

We've seen him as a sexy so-called priest, but if you've watched Andrew Scott as Moriarty in Sherlock, you know he's also good at playing bad. This time, Scott plays the role of Tim Ripley, the fraudster-turned-killer created by author Patricia Highsmith, for a limited series. Ripley premieres Thursday on Netflix.

Colin Farrell plays a private detective in the new series Sugar for Apple TV+, where the central mystery is finding the missing granddaughter of a major Hollywood producer. Reviews are already talking about a plot twist, so be careful online if you don't want spoilers. Sugar debuts Friday, April 5.

Alicia Rancilio

Video games

I'm a sports fan, but you'd have to pay a lot to watch golf or racing on TV. Combine the two in a video game? Now you speak! In Turbo Golf Courses, your job is to guide a ball through a course filled with hazards, keeping it in bounds and eventually knocking it into a hole. But the ball is huge, you hit it with a car rather than a club, and other vehicles are racing against you on the fairway at the same time. Oh, and sometimes the dangers explode. UK studios Hugecalf hope the result will be the kind of multiplayer mayhem that made Rocket League (soccer and demolition derby) a success. Starting time is Thursday on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S/One, and PC.

Lou Kesten

