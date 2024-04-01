'It's From Outer Space' actress was 97

Barbara Rush, the elegant but largely unknown grande dame who shone in the melodramas of the 1950s Magnificent obsession, larger than life And Young Philadelphians, is dead. She was 97 years old.

Rush, a regular on ABC's fifth and final season Peyton Place and a favorite of science fiction fans thanks to her work in When worlds collide (1951) and He comes from space (1953), who died Sunday, her daughter, Fox News senior correspondent Claudia Cowan, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

“My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28pm this evening. I was with her this morning and I know she was waiting for me to get home safely to transition,” Cowan said. “It’s fitting that she chose to go on Easter as it was one of her favorite holidays and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper meaning for me and my family.”

A starlet of Paramount, Universal and Fox whose career flourished at the end of the Hollywood studio system, Rush also starred alongside Frank Sinatra in Come blow your horn (1963) and Robin and the 7 Hoods (1964), the last of the Rat Pack films. Filming on the latter was stopped twice, once when President Kennedy was assassinated and another time when Sinatra's son was kidnapped.

In Douglas Sirk's 1954 remake Magnificent obsessionRush played the adorable sister of Oscar nominee Jane Wyman, whose character is blinded in an accident caused by a reckless playboy (Rock Hudson).

Rush, Hudson and Sirk pitched in to collaborate on the tongue-in-cheek film Mug, Son of Cochise (1954), in which the actors played Native Americans, and the three would work together again in the love story set in Ireland. Captain Lightfoot (1955).

Rush portrayed the tormented wife of James Mason, whose life unravels when he becomes addicted to cortisone, in Nicholas Ray's controversial film. Larger than life (1956), and she excelled as a disappointed socialite driven out by future lawyer Paul Newman in Young Philadelphians (1959).

Rush was also seen as the desperate wife whose husband (Kirk Douglas) is having an affair (with neighbor Kim Novak) in Strangers when we meet (1960), and she was romantically involved with Dean Martin and Richard Burton, respectively, in The Young Lions (1958) and The bramble bush (1960).

Rush never received an Academy Award or Emmy nomination; she received a Golden Globe in 1954 as most promising female newcomer for her performance in He comes from spacewhere she played the fiancée of an astronomer (Richard Carlson) as well as his attractive extraterrestrial double.

But who needs trophies? She was recognized in the 1975 film Shampoo When Warren Beatty's Beverly Hills hairstylist and ladies' man asked for references when applying for a business loan, he boasted, “Well, I do Barbara Rush.” »

The Hollywood high society figure was married to actor Jeffrey Hunter (Researchers) and legendary showbiz publicist Warren Cowan.

Barbara Rush was born in Denver on January 4, 1927. The family moved to Santa Barbara and she and her father worked as ushers at the Lobero Theater. After graduating from UC Santa Barbara, she won a scholarship to the Pasadena Playhouse and was noticed by a talent scout.

Paramount Pictures signed her to a contract in 1950, and she married Hunter in December of that year in Boulder City, Nevada. They became one of Hollywood's most glamorous couples until their acrimonious divorce in 1955.

Rush made his film debut in 1950 in The Goldbergsbased on the popular radio series, then appeared in 1951 versions Quebec with John Drew Barrymore and in Sirk's The First Legion facing Charles Boyer.

His first starring role for Paramount came in the interplanetary fantasy When worlds collide, in which she plays the daughter of an astronomer in love with a pilot. She then joined the low-budget horror studio Universal International Pictures, which quickly cast her in He comes from spacefilmed in 3D.

Rush later starred in Oh man! O women! (1957), a rare comedy for her, in which she plays the wife of a psychiatrist (David Niven); In No deposit (1957), with Joanne Woodward and Hunter, then her ex-husband; In Harry Black and the Tiger (1958), opposite Stewart Granger; and in Man (1967), back with Newman.

In the disco musical Village People I can't stop the music (1980), directed by Nancy Walker of Rhoda fame, Rush played the mother of Bruce Jenner's character.

On Peyton Place, Rush starred as Marsha Russell, who falls in love with Ed Nelson's character at the end of the series. A quarter of a century later, she was on another prime-time soap opera, NBC's. Pink Flamingo Routeplaying the wealthy Eudora Weldon, whose adopted daughter (Morgan Fairchild) was a brat.

Rush also appeared as the villainous Nora Clavicle, a women's rights activist bent on evil, in the third season of Batman and reappeared as Grandma Ruth Camden (Stephen Collins' mother) in 7th Sky.

When choice film projects eluded him, Rush focused on acting. She won a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for her work in the one-woman show. A woman of independent means. She played a character at various stages of life, from age 7 to age 70, and took Van Nuys' play to Broadway and dozens of cities in between.

She has also appeared in productions such as 40 carats, Private life (with Louis Jourdan), Twigs, Butterflies are free, The Unsinkable Molly Brown And I found April.

After her separation from Hunter, Rush was married to PR king Cowan from 1959 to 1968 (their wedding ceremony took place at the Beverly Hills home of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh) and to sculptor James Gruzalski from 1970 to 1973 .

Survivors also include his son, Christopher Hunter.