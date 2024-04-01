Entertainment
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the actor tipped to play the next James Bond, and the director's wife, Sam, in discussion
Last month, The Sun reported that Eon Productions, which made most of the Bond films in the series based on Ian Flemings' novels, had offered Aaron Taylor-Johnson the role of 007.
The newspaper said he was likely to sign the contract and begin filming this year at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.
Some residents, upset by the noise and disturbance caused by the work at the couple's home, had speculated that the celebrity couple intended to use the lake for open water swimming.
Today Mrs Taylor-Johnson, 56, and her 33-year-old husband submitted a retrospective planning application in the hope of gaining permission for the work to continue.
They say the lake is needed to protect their 16th-century farmhouse from flooding.
The new wetland will also boost the biodiversity of the area's wildlife, including common toads, newts, water voles, otters, badgers and bats.
In their application, they claim the amount of surface water flowing onto their land makes the five-bedroom house vulnerable to flooding, along with a studio, barn, guest house and pigsty.
The farmhouse is reported to have flooded every year since the couple bought it in 2011 and the housekeeper remembers the shoe room was previously flooded up to its knees.
Somerset Council will decide on their application in the near future, with the couple's planning experts urging them to grant approval so the works can be completed before the winter storms of 2024.
Many villagers are excited about the prospect of an increase in wildlife that the project will bring.
Tom Kemp said: “This project will deliver desperately needed improvements to biodiversity and wildlife conservation. In this regard, I cannot think of a more important project within our parish to date.
I can see most of the site from my bedroom window and wholeheartedly appreciate the effect on my view.
The project will bring biodiversity
Amy Fukuyama, a neighbor, said: I live west of the farm's fields and am excited about the prospect of increased biodiversity in our area.
I can see the ponds from my house and I am very happy with the change of view and the monoculture. Since the construction of the ponds, bird activity has increased significantly.
Ms Taylor-Johnson, who directed the new Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black due out later this month, and her husband have commissioned a flood risk expert and a biodiversity specialist to help them with their case.
A report submitted on their behalf by Bath-based planning consultancy PlanningSphere said: Flooding threatens the historic fabric of the listed farmhouse.
The homeowners are undertaking a project to create new wetlands to alleviate severe flooding in the home and improve biodiversity.
The wetland features are partially constructed and the remaining features include the installation of pollution prevention measures and swales.
The project will provide biodiversity enhancements in an ecologically appropriate location. The long-term effects of the proposals will be to generate locally significant biodiversity gains.
Proper permission was not requested
But resident Jamie Walker believes the village has already endured enough and has called on the council to reject the application.
He said: I believe this planning application should be rejected in its entirety and the lakes should be filled in.
The noise from the work on these lakes directly affected me. I would hate to see the farm lost, but I believe the work carried out to date should not have been carried out without obtaining the appropriate consent. I do not believe local residents had any say in this development until the lakes were dug, and no concerns were expressed to local residents regarding noise issues.
Proper permission was not sought, which in my view strengthens the argument for rejecting the application and filling the lakes.
The hole got bigger and bigger
After the council stopped earthworks in February last year, villager Jackie Inch complained about the terrible view from her house, which overlooks the valley.
Ms Inch, a retired councillor, said at the time: When I open the curtains in my bedroom in the morning, the first thing I see is this horror.
We didn't know they were going to do this, and I can't believe they did this without permission.
The hole got bigger and bigger.
Ms Taylor-Johnson met her second husband on the set of Nowhere Boy, the 2009 biopic in which he played John Lennon.
Despite a 23-year age gap, the couple married in 2012 at the Grade II-listed Babington House in Somerset, close to their rural home.
She went on to direct Fifty Shades of Grey, while her husband starred in films such as Godzilla, Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Bullet Train.
The couple have two daughters together and reportedly spend most of their time in California.
