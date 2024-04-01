The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Finale: The end of Rick and Michonne

[This story contains major spoilers for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live finale.]

And those who lived lived happily ever after. The end.

For the moment.

The six-episode limited series The Walking Dead: those who live has reached its conclusion, putting an end to the story of Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira's Michonne, if only for the moment. Heading into the reunion series, there was no doubt that Rick and Michonne would reunite again and kick some stunning butts along the way. Would they survive these kicks? A whole other question. But the Those who live The finale addressed this concern with a resounding victory for Rick and Michonne, who not only stopped the evil CRM from waging war on an innocent town, but also managed to do everything over time to return to their family in Alexandria.

“I think it was very clear that we needed [to survive] the epic journey,” says Gurira The Hollywood Reporter on the happy ending of the season. “It couldn’t have been easy, but that was always where they were supposed to land.”

Many elements of Those who live has changed along the way, including its transformation from a film trilogy into a limited television series.

However, according to executive producer and franchise mastermind Scott Gimple, the finished product is very different from what was originally envisioned for the unproduced Rick Grimes films. But the happy ending for Rick, Michonne and the Grimes family was never in doubt.

“I don't think that was ever on the table,” Gimple says of any conversation about killing Rick and Michonne. “I think we knew our end point. It was the journey of how to get to that end point and really how they save themselves even after finding themselves, and how they turn around from certain places they've been in their identity, which, at in some ways, is a beautiful love story. When people do this for each other, they may have found themselves physically, but they need to find themselves even in each other.

“We wouldn’t do that,” Lincoln adds. “That would be cruel. Plus, it'll take more than six episodes to kill me.

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes AMC

Big words from the so-called “Brave Man,” as Rick became known throughout Alexandria after his presumed “death” in season nine. In the final minutes, Brave Man returns home to his children, Judith and RJ, with actors Cailey Fleming and Antony Azor reprising their roles from the original series.

“We wanted it to feel like a dream come true,” says Gurira. “You can't say there will never be happy times in this world. There will be some, and this is one of them. The characters have been through hell and high water to get to this moment.

“It was lovely,” Lincoln says, recalling the day of filming, when he worked with his children on screen for the very first time. “It was this brilliant afternoon of reunion and discovery of a very intimate, simple, direct, hopefully moving scene. And it was incredibly moving.

Although Rick and Michonne are alive and well for now, there's reason to wonder if they'll stay that way. While Lincoln, Gurira and Gimple have not confirmed their plans for future collaboration, the end of Those who live leaves this possibility wide open.

After all, what will happen when Rick finds out that Daryl and Negan are in the universe?

“It’s very clever and it’s something we’ve talked about at length,” Lincoln says. “There are still a few surviving personalities in the universe, and it would be extraordinary if they all breathed the same air at any given time. This could be an absolutely wonderful and traumatic kind of reunion.

Call it Gurira's Michonne AMC

Rick and Michonne aside, Gimple thinks there are still plenty of story opportunities in the world. Walking death universe. Those who live resolved large aspects of the CRM storyline that took root in the seventh season of the flagship series. Are there any other seeds planted in the same way that fans should be keeping an eye on right now?

“What I will say is that I make up my own dreams and fanfiction and we see if that happens,” Gimple explains. “But we are used to seeing dreams come true. This show was a dream. I think of Willy Wonka's phrase: “This is where my dreams come true and some of my realities become dreams.” “I don't think it's a crazy thing if it happens and we're really happy with the reaction to the show.

Whatever the future holds, whether it involves Rick and Michonne, all parties involved agree on the next steps within the Walking death The universes all revolve around the same central need: compelling character-driven storytelling.

“There’s something really, really satisfying about this character and what I’ve been able to do with him over the years,” Gurira says. “I know it's not all the time you get these kinds of characters and the way the writing allowed her to evolve as a person and get to a completely different place than where she was when we met her in season three. And so that's something that I'm really deeply grateful for. And honestly, sincerely, in the end, I was happy for her. I was just really happy for my character. She went through that and her risks and her courage and her courage paid off and I love that for her as a character. What's in the future? I can't talk about that. But I am very grateful for the journey she has been on so far.

