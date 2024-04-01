OpenAI wants Hollywood to use Sora





OpenAI wants to partner with Hollywood. The artificial intelligence startup has set meetings with senior Hollywood executives to convince them to use Sora in their productions. And it's not April Fool's Day. Sam Altman, founder and CEO of OpenAI, the pioneering artificial intelligence startup, has planned meetings in Hollywood to explore how Sora can engage with key players in the film industry, including studios, media executives and talent agencies, to forge partnerships and advocate for the integration of Sora into filmmaking processes. It is no secret that the unveiling by Sora in mid-February immediately caught the attention of Hollywood and Silicon Valley, captivating audiences with its series of high-definition clips. Although Sora remains unavailable to the public, OpenAI has granted access to a select group of renowned actors and directors, insiders revealed. That's why Hollywood is now talking to the AI ​​pioneer to explore how the platform can replace expensive, well-deserved artists. Last year, writers and actors went on strike demanding safeguards against the use of AI technology, resulting in negotiated protections within the industry. Additionally, media companies are reluctant to grant OpenAI access to their content without adequate compensation, with discussions underway with major media outlets such as CNN, Fox, Time Magazine and us. It is important to note that at this time, Sora had not yet been released. Nonetheless, professional filmmakers and content creators have tested it and been blown away by its potential and capabilities. On the other hand, many people in the film industry have a logical fear of Sora. For example, explore this thread on LinkedIn, posted by a senior VFX composer: “With Sora's capabilities set to be introduced to Hollywood, it's clear that Open AI plans to make the most of this rare opportunity to disrupt the film industry as the The industry is weak and in recovery. As many artists wait for the industry to return, Open AI is strategically scheduling closed-door meetings with Hollywood and potential policymakers, being very careful not to include artists in the discussion. Open AI's private position does not support its public assertion that Sora is designed to be a tool for artists and not a replacement. And here's one of the intriguing comments: Most of the comments focus on Sora as he currently is. We have all seen how exponential progress has been. So don't focus on the shortcomings now. Realize the direction he's going and how quickly he could get there. While we are having these conversations, Sora is learning. Indeed, Sora is learning and training at an exponential rate, and within a year or two, we could be exploring an entire commercial created by Sora (with a single prompt). This advertisement could be shown even in cinemas and in IMAX resolution. In our opinion, Hollywood will accept Sora. Unless there are limitations arising from regulations. There will be two types of artwork: AI-created or human-created. The former should be marked as a synthetic work, showing no talent or effort for the audience to know.

