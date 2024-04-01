1950s Hollywood star Barbara Rush dies aged 97 | Entertainment

Barbara Rush has died at the age of 97.
The Hollywood actress rose to fame in the early 1950s when she starred in “It Came from Outer Space” and later appeared in a regular role on the American soap opera “Peyton Place”, but her daughter Claudia Cowan confirmed that she died on Easter Sunday (04/31/24).
She told Fox News Digital: “My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28 p.m. tonight. I was with her this morning and I know she was waiting for me to come home safely to make the transition. It's fitting that she chose to go on Easter because it was one of her favorite holidays and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper meaning for me and my family.
The Golden Globe winner is also survived by her son Christopher Hunter, 71, – whom she had from her marriage to the late producer Jeffrey Hunter – but was not married at the time of her death, having divorced her third and final husband Jim Gruzalski in 1973.
Barabara began her career on stage in the late 1940s but signed with Paramount Pictures early in the next decade, where she starred in “Flaming Feather” with Sterling Hayden and Victor Jory as well as James Mason in the drama film 1956 “Bigger.” Than life.”
In the 1970s, she returned to the theater in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” – a musical based on the life of the famous socialite who survived the 1912 disaster – and then appeared as M'Lynn in a production touring 1980s “Steel Magnolias.” before making it into a Hollywood film with Julia Roberts, Sally Field and Dolly Parton,
Later in his career, Barabra starred in the long-running soap opera “All My Children” in the early 1990s, but slowed his career down around the turn of the century.
She dabbled in acting on and off until 2007 and starred in the 2006 short film “My Mother's Hairdo” before making her final on-screen appearance in the 2017 short film “Bleeding Hearts”.
