Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Stuhlbarg attacked by stone-wielding homeless man in New York





To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails Actor Michael Stuhlbarg was attacked by a man wielding a rock near New York's Central Park. THE Boardwalk Empire The star was the victim of what appears to be a random attack by a homeless man near Central Park on the city's Upper East Side on Sunday evening (March 31), police confirmed to THE New York Post. Xavier Israel, 27, allegedly attacked Stuhlbarg, 55, in the back of the head with his gun, causing a graze and other injuries, police confirmed Monday (April 1). THE Call me by your name The star chased her attacker after the attack. Mr. Israel was then apprehended by police stationed outside the Russian consulate, before being taken into custody and charged with assault. Stuhlbarg, who also starred in the film A serious manwas walking near East 90th and East Drive around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, March 31 when the incident took place. The attacker had previously been arrested for two assaults as well as a theft, incidents occurring in January 2022, police said. He was on parole for a burglary at the time of the star's attack. The actor refused medical assistance due to neck pain and bruising, according to police and other sources present at the time of the incident. Witnesses at the scene claim to have seen Mr. Israel pick up the stone and throw it at a crowd of people. Michael Stuhlbarg was attacked by the man on Sunday March 31. (Getty Images) This follows a wave of violent and random attacks in the city that led to the deployment of the National Guard at metro stations. Several women reported being hit in the face and therefore warned each other to remain aware of their surroundings. A 40-year-old man who ran several times in municipal elections was arrested following the attacks. Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Last week, a commuter was killed after being pushed onto the tracks of an oncoming subway train by a man with multiple prior arrests and an apparent history of mental illness. Last month, the Brooklyn district attorney said a suspected shooter in a Brooklyn subway confrontation that escalated from a verbal exchange to a shooting that left a man seriously injured would not be charged based on evidence of self-defense. Stuhlbarg was attacked less than three kilometers from where his Boardwalk Empire the character, Arnold Rothstein, was fatally shot. The period crime drama television series aired on HBO for five seasons between 2010 and 2014. The show was produced by Flower Moon Killers director Martin Scorsese and Ted actor Mark Wahlberg. It starred Steve Buscemi, known for his breakout role as Mr. Pink in Quentin Tarantino's film. Reservoir dogsAnd Ghost in the shell actor Michael Pitt. Emmy nominee Stuhlbarg is set to return to Broadway this month to play Boris Berezovsky in the play Patriot. The independent has contacted Stuhlbarg representatives for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/michael-stuhlbarg-attack-new-york-b2521600.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos