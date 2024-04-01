Hollywood's first quarter was a failure; Will CinemaCom Help Q2?





All due respect to Godzilla, but the first quarter of this year was a bust for Hollywood. There is no way around this problem. The short story reads like an April Fool's joke without a punchline. Disney abandoned its fight against Florida, to better face its fight against investor Nelson Peltz (which reminds the old-timers among us of the last century's fight with investor Saul Steinberg, whose takeover bid failed inadvertently created the Walt Disney Company as we know it). Paramount Global's debt is reduced to zero, and Paramount+ is strangely removing some of its most popular children's titles from the streaming mix. AMC is looking for money and peddling stock. The Alamo Drafthouse chain is for sale. At the box office, the big hit of the first quarter was the second part of a reimagining of a science fiction novel that was very popular when I was in eighth grade – in other words, a long time ago . During the weekend, Dune: part two made approximately $252 million in domestic ticket sales, which helped bring the overall box office total to approximately $1.6 billion, thanks to the strong last-minute performance of Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom. The total is only down about 6.4 percent from the first quarter of last year; but it's still 45% less than glorious years like 2017 and 2018. For memory, Dune: part two would have finished fourth in 2016, behind dead Pool, Star Wars: Episode VIII And Zootopia in the first quarter rankings as calculated by BoxOfficeMojo.com. Expectations have therefore fallen. In fact, the first quarter box office is about what it was in 2000, excluding inflation. All that, and Lou Gossett is dead. Keen observers of course saw the current film crisis coming, with the number of planned releases plummeting following last year's strikes in Hollywood. So there are no surprises, apart from the occasional sad obituaries. And the only real question is: what can be done about it? Perhaps some answers will surface next week in Las Vegas, when theater owners gather for their annual CinemaCon convention. Granted, Caesars Palace isn't normally the place you'd turn for deep introspection and strategic insight. But the industry's big reboot has to start somewhere, and a gathering of exhibitors – those who actually meet the public, face to face – is as effective a venue as any. AMC, after all, had the good idea to go out and create its own success with the Taylor Swift. Tour of the eras movie. More like that wouldn't be a bad idea. Or maybe something will come out of Monday's CinemaCon session, about finding “strength in the middle,” by supporting modestly budgeted films. You could do worse than Leftovers Or M3GANimages shown as examples in the program notes. Or, since Sony isn't there, it might be worth listening to the Angel Studios presentation on Wednesday, April 10. The sound of freedom might fill some gaps in the timeline or have a useful reflection on the alternative audience. It's certainly better than relying on corporate Hollywood, which currently has bigger problems than cinema, or turning to stars, many of whom prefer to talk politics rather than promoting films, or waiting Despicable Me 4which may or may not kick things off again midway through the second quarter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/04/hollywood-q1-bust-cinemacon-bring-q2-hope-commentary-michael-cieply-1235872376/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos