What's the problem: Knute Aker's obelisk?





Just west of the Meridian Guide in Ferndale, on West Wiser Lake Road, sits a granite obelisk, almost twice the height of its creator. The monument was erected in the late 1800s by Knute Aker. A native of Norway, he moved to Whatcom County in April 1883. His grandson, KB Aker, now 86, said Knute lived in a family's attic in Everson. He found a property to buy, but overheard the family planning to make him lose his property rights. Knute Aker marched from Everson to the courthouse in Old Town Bellingham to claim the 152 acres the next morning. According to a 1953 article in the Bellingham Herald, the obelisk stands where his ax first struck the rainforest to clear a farm. Aker believed it would take 300 years for the county to convert to agricultural land. The land was divided between two of Akers' children. His daughters' share included the house and the obelisk. Aker's son inherited the other part. His grandson, KB, and his wife, Janene Aker, purchased this portion of the estate when KB's mother died. The land with the obelisk has been sold and no longer belongs to the Aker family. Knute Aker was 100 years and six months old when he died in 1965. Knute Aker stands next to the obelisk for a photo published in the Bellingham Herald on April 26, 1953 with the headline “Whatcom Becomes a Great Agricultural County in a Single Lifetime.” (Photo by Jack Carver, courtesy of Whatcom Museum) The use of electricity such as the pumping station installed by Knute Aker for irrigation made him one of the most progressive and capable farmers in his section of the county, according to Lottie Roeder Roths History of Whatcom County: Volume II. (Jaya Flanary /Cascadia Daily News) Knute Aker and his wife, Elizabeth Aker, pictured in Lottie Roeder Roth's History of Whatcom County: Volume II. (Jaya Flanary /Cascadia Daily News) Aker built a house, a barn and a silo on the property. He raised sheep and cattle and grew hay, grain, potatoes and sugar beets. Akers' grandson, KB Aker, said his grandfather was a hard worker. (Jaya Flanary /Cascadia Daily News) WTD is published online on Mondays and in print on Fridays. Do you have a suggestion for a “What’s the problem?” ” investigation? Email us at [email protected]. Jaya Flanary is CDN's digital designer/editor; contact her at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 106.

