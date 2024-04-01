'Boardwalk Empire' actor Michael Stuhlbarg seen leaving his apartment in his first public appearance since the alleged attack





Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Stuhlbarg was spotted leaving his Upper West Side apartment Monday morning, the day after he was allegedly randomly attacked by a homeless man with a lengthy criminal record. The 55-year-old actor, who is scheduled to take the stage Monday for the first preview of his upcoming Broadway production, Patriots, was dressed in black and carried several bags as he left without comment. Stuhlbarg will play Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky in the play written by “The Crown” creator Peter Morgan about the rise of Vladimir Putin. Stuhlbarg was walking near East 90th and East Drive Sunday shortly before 8 p.m. when Xavier Israel, 27, allegedly hit him in the back of the neck with a rock, causing an abrasion. Michael Stuhlbarg seen for the first time after the attack. GNMiller/NYPost Israel, who is homeless, has previously been arrested for two assaults as well as an attempted robbery, all of which occurred in January 2022, police and sources told the Post. Stuhlbarg was attacked less than 2 miles from where his Boardwalk Empire character Arnold Rothstein was fatally shot in the popular HBO drama. Her attacker was on parole for attempted robbery at the time of the attack. After Israel allegedly threw the rock at Stuhlbarg, the actor chased him down the block. Michael Stuhlbarg was seen leaving his apartment building after the attack. GNMiller/NYPost The suspect was quickly arrested by police stationed outside the Russian consulate at 9 East 91st Street. A witness told police she saw Israel pick up the stone and throw it at a crowd. The police charged him with assault. He was awaiting arraignment Monday in Manhattan Criminal Court. The 55-year-old actor is set to take the stage Monday for the first preview of his upcoming Broadway production “Patriots.” GNMiller/NYPost Israel has a long criminal record, including several other random attacks on civilians in Central Park. The 27-year-old was caught on surveillance camera footage in 2022 beating and stealing the wallet of a good Samaritan who gave him his coat on a cold January morning, police sources said of the time. Get all the stories that move New York delivered to your inbox Sign up for our Metro Daily newsletter! Thanks for recording! He was later arrested after pocketing nearly $1,500 from the stranger. It was also the second time in a week that Israel had turned against someone who tried to offer help. The suspect Xavier Israel, 27, has a long criminal record. A few days earlier, he had hit a 49-year-old woman who allegedly tried to help him. Israel was arrested, charged with assault and released on condition that he appear at the office, sources told the Post. Israel allegedly attacked two other victims, a man and a woman, on January 2 in Central Park, according to sources. He is accused of randomly hitting the 18-year-olds while they were sitting on a rock inside the green space. He was also charged with assault in the Central Park incident. Stuhlbarg refused medical assistance due to reported pain and bruising to the back of his neck, police and sources said. The Post has reached out to its representatives for comment.

