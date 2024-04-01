Do they come in peace?

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public domain



Artificial intelligence is coming to Hollywood, but is Hollywood ready for it? OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is meeting with entertainment industry stakeholders, including talent agency and movie studio executives, to demonstrate and explain its latest technology, Sora, which conjures up videos based on what users describe in the text.

It's a delicate dance for entertainment companies that want to leverage powerful tools that can reduce costs and streamline their processes. They don't want to be caught off guard at a time when the state of the industry is already precarious due to pay TV cable cutting, streaming losses and other factors. At the same time, they want to avoid offending Hollywood's actors, writers and legions of behind-the-scenes workers, such as animators and screenwriters, who fear AI will kill their jobs.

“Nobody wants to be behind the eight,” said Daisy Stall, head of entertainment finance at California Bank & Trust. “If it's going to be on your doorstep, you have to deal with it, right? It's still very uncertain and people are preparing, but they're not sure what role it's actually going to play.”

The looming threat of AI in Hollywood was a key issue during last summer's two strikes led by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher warned last July that if stakeholders don't stand firm now, “we all risk being replaced by machines.” The agreements reached that resolved both strikes provided some protections against AI. Actors must be asked for permission and paid for the use of their digital image, for example.

But when OpenAI unveiled its text-to-video conversion tool in February, it sparked additional, pressing questions about how these innovations would disrupt entertainment production. A user can enter a prompt, such as “a movie trailer featuring the adventures of the 30-year-old spaceman wearing a red wool knitted motorcycle helmet,” and Sora will create a detailed video of a maximum duration of one minute.

Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he was delaying his $800 million Atlanta studio expansion, saying, “I'm very, very concerned that in the near future, Many jobs will be lost.”

OpenAI said in a statement that it looks forward to an ongoing dialogue with artists and creatives on Sora, with whom it has already worked, as the technology is still in its testing phase before being released more widely.

“OpenAI has a deliberate strategy of collaborating with industry through an iterative deployment process rolling out AI advances in stages to ensure safe implementation and give people a sense of what's to come. “horizon,” the company said in a statement.

“We are sharing our research progress with Sora early on to get feedback on how to advance the model so that it is most useful to creative professionals.”

The company's meetings were first reported by Bloomberg.

While Sora is impressive, those who have seen demos say, it's still in its early stages. OpenAI has not yet determined how it will make money from the product, according to people briefed on the company's plans, who were not authorized to comment.

There also remain tricky questions about how OpenAI handles copyrighted works in its training data. The company said its large language models, including those powering ChatGPT, are developed using information publicly available on the Internet, material through licenses with third parties, and information provided by its users and “human trainers.” .

The company said in a blog post that it believes training AI models on publicly available materials on the internet constitutes “fair use.” “We view this principle as fair to creators, necessary for innovators, and essential to U.S. competitiveness,” OpenAI said in a blog post in January.

Sora is not currently available to the public, but OpenAI has made the technology available to some creators, including director Paul Trillo, who said technological advances have allowed him to test bold ideas, without being limited by time and money.

“There's going to be a seismic shift and people just need to start embracing these kinds of aspects of how we're going to create images in the future,” Trillo said. “We can all learn to adapt together.”

The entertainment industry is already using some AI technologies. A film distributed by Lionsgate used AI software to change dialogue in a film without having to reshoot the scene. Spotify uses AI-powered voice translation software to interpret podcasts in different languages ​​using the speaker's voice. Social media influencers use chatbots to interact with their fans.

Other AI-related companies are collaborating with artists. For example, Facebook owner Meta announced in September that it was working with celebrities to create new AI-powered characters that would chat with users.

Century City-based talent agency CAA launched the Client Vault last year, which scans clients' bodies and records their movements and voices to create a digital version. Those who want to participate will be able to create and own their own digital portraits, which the agency says will help protect those clients from copyright infringement and allow talent to earn more money.

“It's so easy to bury your head in the sand on this stuff, but our view was that we're not going to be able to stop this train,” said Alexandra Shannon, CAA's head of strategic development. “We cannot stand in the way of innovation. This model has never been proven, which is why we relied on it.”

Shannon said the potential benefits of AI include making work more efficient and creating additional business opportunities for artists and performers. Music artists including ABBA have launched concerts with digital versions of themselves and music artist Lauv used AI to create a Korean language version of his song “Love U Like That” for fans l 'last year.

“From our perspective, we see these technologies as technologies that can further improve people's work and what they do today,” Shannon said.

Some in Hollywood are eager to learn more about the coming automated future. Entertainment mogul and tech investor Jeffrey Katzenberg brought a group of film, TV and music professionals with him to AI chipmaker Nvidia's developer conference in San Jose, Calif., this month and watched a two-hour presentation from CEO Jensen Huang.

“AI is going to be an essential tool for all forms of storytelling and especially for Hollywood,” Katzenberg said in an email. “Learning this from one of the true visionary leaders was invaluable. I know each of us was very impressed with what we saw.”

Caleb Ward and his wife, Shelby, started an AI filmmaking course in June at their Burbank online training school, Curious Refuge. It is about to start its 10th session in April. People have taken their courses in all types of professions, including a dentist who changed careers to pursue film.

“I think it's natural to be afraid of change, and the truth is that AI is going to radically change the way we tell stories,” Ward said.

Director, writer and producer Bernie Su said he recently used AI tools to help him pitch his ad concept, pointing out the types of photos he wanted to take. Without those tools, he would have had to use stock photos, which wouldn't have conveyed his ideas well, he said.

“It saves time and also helped clarify communication from one vision to another,” said Su, who is also a strategic advisor and investor in AI tool Sudowrite, which he used to spark ideas as a writer.

Su cautioned that there remain significant limitations in current AI text-to-video synthesis tools, including continuity issues. And they can't yet make a complete, compelling narrative film with multiple locations and sequences. “We’re not there yet,” Su said.

