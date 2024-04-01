Bollywood Roundup: Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Nia Sharma and more…

– Advertisement –

Tiger Shroff pranks Akshay Kumar with overflowing soft drink bottle on All Saints' Day

Mumbai– On April 1, actor Tiger Shroff left no chance to play a hilarious prank on his co-star Akshay Kumar.

Tiger shared a video on Instagram on Monday.

The clip begins with Tiger shaking a large bottle of pop and then running to play in the garden. Akshay enters to join the game but the 'Baaghi' star asks him to bring the bottle first.

Tiger then asks Akshay to open the bottle, which fizzes and the drink inside spills onto the 'Airlift' star.

The 34-year-old actor, who is the son of veteran star Jackie Shroff, captioned the clip: April (flower emoji) a bade miyan (laughing emoji).

On the work front, Tiger and Akshay are set to appear together on the big screen in the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist in the Ali Abbas Zafars directorial.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10.

Nia Sharma 'needs a rest' as she posts steamy photos; eat mango, plan to go to the gym

Mumbai– 'Jamai Raja', 'Naagin 4' fame actress Nia Sharma set the internet on fire with her hot new look in a black outfit.

On Instagram, Nia posted a series of photos, in which she can be seen wearing a black halter top and matching shorts. She completed the outfit with a black sheer skirt. Nia opted for silver boots and bracelets.

For makeup, she opted for brown lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

The post is captioned: “Need rest now! I faint !

On Instagram Stories, Nia shared a video in which she is lying on the bed, biting her nails and saying, “What do I do now?” Eat something, sleep again or maybe go to the gym?

In another video, she is seen eating a mango and she says, “But eating something is not a bad idea either. Uske baad bhi at the gymnasium jaa sakte hai na. I'll finish a mango, then go to the gym.

Nia is also known for her roles in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Behenein, Meri Durga, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. In 2020, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India and emerged the winner.

She has also done web series like Twisted and Jamai 2.0. The actress also stars in various music videos like Waada, Do Ghoont, Phoonk Le, Garbe Ki Raat and the latest Soul.

Ashutosh Kulkarni's Health Mantra: Nourishing Diet and Eight Hours of Sleep

Mumbai– Actor Ashutosh Kulkarni has opened up about his health regime and said he eats nourishing food with minimal oil and high nutritional value.

The actor who is seen playing the role of Krishan Bihari Vajpayee in the serial 'Atal' spoke about how early in his career he focused on creating a suitable image.

Ahead of 'World Health Day', Ashutosh, known for 'Saath De Tu Mala', shared, “Early in my career, I was quite slim, and to look more convincing on screen, I focused on creating a fit image. However, over time, I realized that my health should be my top priority.

“I make sure I eat nourishing foods with minimal oil and high nutritional value. I strive to get eight restful hours of sleep each night and wake up early to train. I also meditate and consume uplifting content to maintain my mental well-being,” he said.

For Ashutosh, true fitness is a harmonious balance between mind and body.

“Currently, I follow strict workout regimes to maintain my fitness. I also encourage a holistic approach to health, urging individuals to incorporate workouts, yoga and regular health assessments into their routines,” he said.

He urged people to adopt healthy eating habits, prioritize adequate rest and adopt a lifestyle that promotes well-being.

'Atal' is broadcast on &TV.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals who makes her mornings the best

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to share who makes her mornings the best.

On Monday, Rashmika took to Instagram stories and posted a cheeky photo, featuring her and her four-legged friend Aura.

In the image, the two are snuggled up in bed.

For the caption, she wrote: My mornings are the best with her (heart emoji).

On Sunday, Rashmika had posted a photo of Aura's paws and wrote: I missed it.

Talking about work, the teaser of Rashmika's The Girlfriend will be released on the actress' birthday, April 5.

According to the director, it was dubbed in all five languages. However, what makes the teaser special is that it has dubbed in Malayalam for the first time.

The actress next has the action drama 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil. She will also be seen in “Rainbow” and “Chaava” in preparation.

Shruti Haasan starts shooting for Chennai Story, shares photos from Mahurat

Mumbai– Actress Shruti Haasan, who received a lot of positive response to her recently released song Inimel with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, has started shooting for her next project.

His next project is an international film titled Chennai Story, helmed by BAFTA-nominated director Philip John.

On Monday, Shruti took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared glimpses from the sets of the film and the set of Mahurat.

The actress also shared a video of herself en route to the shoot in her car.

Shruti shared the video with the caption: New day. New movie. New energy. Grateful.

Chennai Story marks Shruti's third international release after Treadstone and The Eye.

The film, adapted from Timeri N. Murari's bestseller The Arrangements of Love, is set against the backdrop of Chennai. It is set in a coming-of-age romantic comedy setting and Shruti takes on the central role of Anu, a spunky private detective.

Shruti, who is also a renowned musician, has acting credits in various linguistic film industries in India.

In 2023, she was one of the leads in Salaar, which also starred Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film became one of the biggest Indian hits of the year. She also directed the British thriller “The Eye”. In 2019, she played a key role in the American series “Treadstone”.

Shilpa Shetty Shares Insight into Fabulous Core Morning Workout; it's not as easy as it seems

Mumbai– Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty shared a glimpse of her fabulous core workout, but also clarified that it is not meant for beginners.

Shilpa took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video of herself working out with her gym buddy.

In the video, the two are seen balancing each other.

The actress captioned the clip: First day of the week and Monday in April. Add to that the feeling of getting this workout right the first time. It's not as easy as it looks, but it's a fabulous core workout. The person on top should perform a pike, while the person on the bottom performs a weighted sit-up maintaining strong, tight form (if you are out of sync this can lead to a fall)

I did this with @YashmeenC, my gym buddy. Tag a friend you'd like to try this with. And if you do, don’t forget to tag me! PS: This workout requires a strong core. It should therefore not be attempted by beginners. #MondayMotivation #SSKsFitnessChallenge #fitness #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #coreworkout #fitnessmotivation.

On the work front, Shilpa will next be seen in the Kannada action film 'KD – The Devil', an action film directed by Prem.

It also stars Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Sanjay Dutt.

Shraddha Kapoor asks fans how they ruined Q1 2024

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be seen in the upcoming horror film Stree 2, asked her followers a pertinent and hilarious question.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself from a photoshoot. In the video, the actress can be seen posing for the camera. However, what she wrote about the video caught the attention of netizens.

She wrote: 2024 ka pehla quarter barbaad kar ke kaisa feel ho raha hai (How does it feel to waste the 1st quarter of 2024 and do nothing).

She wrote in the caption: Batao kaise barbaad kiye? (Tell me how did you waste it).

The actress is known for her quirky posts on social media. Earlier, the actress shared a stylish photo of herself in a shimmering dress, and the internet couldn't keep calm.

In the photos, she can be seen donning a crepe-colored dress with a halter neck. She kept her hair open and opted for minimal jewelry.

She wrote in the caption, Kuch nahi vro Mummy ne kaan ke neeche (drum emoji and diya emoji) which presumably reads, Kuch nahi bro, mom ne kaan ke neeche baja diya (nothing bro, just mom slapping herself). (IANS)