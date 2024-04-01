Actor Michael Stuhlbarg attacked by man with rock in New York





Call me by your name And Boardwalk Empire Actor Michael Stuhlbarg was attacked by a man with a rock near Central Park in New York on Sunday. Xavier Israel, 27, was taken into custody after punching a 55-year-old man in the neck, according to New York police. Although police did not name Stuhlbarg, PEOPLE confirmed he was the victim. A representative for Stuhlbarg did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The New York Post was the first to break the news of this seemingly random attack. The incident took place while Stuhlbarg was walking near 90th Street and East Drive around 7:45 p.m., and the actor then chased Israel. Israel was arrested nearby at 8 p.m., police said, adding that the victim refused treatment for minor injuries. Michael Stuhlbarg in 2023.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Israel, who is currently homeless, was on parole for attempted robbery when he struck Stuhlbarg, according to police. An active character actor for 25 years, Stuhlbarg has appeared in series including Damage, Ugly Betty And Boardwalk Empire, on which he played gambler and gangster Arnold Rothstein. His performance in Stupid sick man And The looming tower earned him Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. His film credits include Academy Award winner for Best Picture The shape of water, Lincoln, A serious manAnd Call me by your name. Michael Stuhlbarg, Timothe Chalamet, Armie Hammer in “Call Me By Your Name”.

Everett

Stuhlbarg's new Broadway show, PatriotsSince The crown creator Peter Morgan, is expected to begin performances Monday. Stuhlbarg plays wealthy Russian Boris Berezovsky alongside Will Keep as Vladimir Putin. In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky, according to a synopsis of the show. When a possible successor to President Boris Yeltsin was needed, Berezovsky turned to St. Petersburg's little-known deputy mayor, Vladimir Putin. But soon, Putin's ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky's rule, sparking a fascinating, almost Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful and fatally flawed men, the synopsis adds.

