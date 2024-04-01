Entertainment
Japan's royal family makes official Instagram debut as world's oldest monarchy attempts to attract young people
TOKYO (AP) Japan's imperial family debuted Instagram with a flurry of posts Monday, hoping to shed its reclusive image and reach younger people on social media.
The Imperial Household Agency, a government agency responsible for family affairs, released 60 photos and five videos showing the emperor Naruhito and that of Empress Masako public appearances over the last three months.
The agency said it wanted the public to better understand the family's official duties and that Instagram was chosen because of its popularity among young people.
As of Monday evening, their verified account Kunaicho_jp had more than 270,000 followers.
The first photo posted was of the Imperial couple sitting on a sofa with their 22-year-old daughter Princess Aiko, all smiles as they celebrated New Year's Day. Other assignments also included meetings of imperial couples with foreign dignitaries, including the Crown Prince of Brunei, Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, his wife.
A video of Naruhito speaking to well-wishers during his birthday celebrations on February 23 has been viewed more than 21,000 times in less than a day.
So far, the images are limited to official family functions and do not include private or candid moments. The agency said it was considering adding the activities of other royal members.
It's good to be able to see a little of their activities because we barely know what they do, said Koki Yoneura, a 21-year-old student. It's good that they seem to be a little closer to us.
Yukino Yoshiura, also a student, said she was excited to see more posts about Princess Aiko. Aiko-sama is almost our age and just graduated from college, so I’m very happy to be able to see her pictures,” she said, calling the princess with the respectful honorific sama.
However, both said they had no plans to follow the royal family's Instagram account.
The Japanese imperial family's social media debut comes 15 years after the British royal family joined X, formerly Twitter, in 2009.
Actually, I thought they already had one. So I’m surprised that they’re making one now,” said Daniela Kuthy, an American student. She said the content seemed very PR-specific, but it wasn't necessarily a negative thing.
Naruhito's father, Emperor Emeritus Akihito who abdicated the throne in 2019 and his wife were popular in their time. But currently, fans of the royal family are largely from the older generations.
Palace officials planned to use social media to interest more people in the family and its activities. Last year, the agency set up a team of experts to study the effects of social media use on the imperial family.
The agency became cautious after Emperor Mako Komuro's niece and her husband, an ordinary citizen, faced severe backlash on social media and in the tabloids over concerns about his mother-in-law's financial situation, which delayed her marriage. She also refused to receive a dowry because the public did not fully celebrate her union.
The former princess said that at the time she suffered psychological trauma due to media vilification, including those online.
Experts say social media could help bring the royal family closer to the people and give the agency the ability to control the narrative and respond to misinformation, but concerns over how the world's oldest monarchy can being friendly without losing your nobility or avoiding explosions remains.
The account does not follow anyone and does not interact with the public. Users cannot comment on posts and can only press the like button.
Those wishing to send messages to the Imperial Family should use the official website.
___
Associated Press video journalist Ayaka McGill contributed to this report.
