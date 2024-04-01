It's raining biopics in Bollywood





April sees the release of two Diljit Dosanjhs reprising the life and times of legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila in Imtiaz Alis Chamkila, and Ajay Devgn's biographical sports drama Maidaan, which tells the inspirational story of the coach footballer Syed Abdul Rahim. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is candid as he reveals that he portrayed the dramatic life of Amar Singh Chamkila, murdered at age 27 in 1988, for what it is. It was built from facts and as a filmmaker I promised myself not to manipulate things and invent my scenes. Biopics are a popular genre, giving audiences the chance to travel to a different space and time, and the opportunity to experience the life and times of famous and infamous figures. Political figures, gangsters, movie stars, freedom fighters as well as citizens and activists have been inspired and told cinematically. There are critically acclaimed films like Pan Singh Tomar, Sardar, Sardar Udham and Neerja. The blockbusters were Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Super 30 and Sanju. There are box office duds too, the most recent being the release of Pankaj Tripathis Main Atal Hoon, as well as Randeep Hood as Swatantra Veer Sawarkar. Both films failed to attract audiences, actor Randeep Hooda even admitted to selling his property to finance the film. These two join the long list of the subgenre of political biopics that have failed to make their mark, including Kangana Ranauts Thalavi on the late Chief Minister JR Jayalalitha or Vivek Oberois Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An industry insider notes: Unlike Hollywood which has had films like JFK, Vice, Charlie Wilsons War and the recent Oppenheimer, which depict individuals with all their flaws, in Bollywood we tend to confer them status as demigod. There is an inherent tendency to whitewash the truth. You want to humanize them, show them as perfect beings. Additionally, very often there is family interference and lawsuits and restraining orders that encourage you to play it safe. A film critic remarks that these films also do not make room for analysis, the representation of the leader is not critical in the minds of the general public. There is no room for debate, everyone follows a safe path. But according to business analyst Sumit Kadel, other factors also come into play. The topics are important, as in the case of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who led a very simple life and was a non-controversial man. We all know his contributions and have also seen him up close. As a political figure, his life was not flamboyant enough to attract people to the theater. The story needs a hook to attract people. Swatantra Veer Savarkar grossed Rs 15 crore and its lifetime business is estimated to be Rs 25 crore. However, Sumit Kadel adds that apart from the topic, in a numbers-driven industry, star power, marketing, production and promotions matter a lot. A political biopic will only work if it's headlined by a big star and backed by a prolific production house. Pankaj Tripathi is a brilliant actor but not mainstream enough, just like Randeep Hooda. Additionally, what is the content of the film, and its marketing is very crucial for it to translate into ticket sales.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/entertainment/bollywood/its-raining-biopics-in-bollywood-888077 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos