



Read a PDF of our declaration here . The Legal Defense Fund (LDF) is deeply saddened by the passing of Louis Gossett Jr., a pioneering actor and benefactor of human and civil rights. Gossett Jr. died at the age of 87 on March 29, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. LDF President and CEO Janai Nelson released the following statement: We mourn the passing of Mr. Louis Gossett Jr., the pioneering actor, and extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. An extraordinary talent who lit up our screens and whose passion for racial and social justice reverberated off stage, Mr. Gossett's dedication to using his platform for positive change illustrates the critical intersection of art and 'activism. Mr. Gossett has offered his time and wisdom to many people, including the Legal Defense Fund. Through his compelling performances, Mr. Gossett brought to life characters that captivated audiences around the world, breaking barriers in the entertainment industry and winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, the first Academy Award for a black actor in this category. During his life, Mr. Gossett consistently advocated for an end to systemic racism and spoke out in favor of increased diversity in Hollywood. His philanthropic efforts included serving on the executive committee of the Legal Defense Funds Southern California, a fundraising effort for the organization. Mr. Gossett also founded the Eracism Foundation to create a society where racism does not exist, with a focus on building community partnerships and inspiring young people. Mr. Gossett will be missed and leaves behind a powerful legacy that will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations with his exceptional talent and humanity. ### Founded in 1940, the Legal Defense Fund (LDF) is the nation's premier civil rights organization. LDF's Thurgood Marshall Institute is a multidisciplinary, collaborative hub within LDF that launches targeted campaigns and undertakes innovative research to shape the civil rights narrative. In media attributions, please refer to us as the Legal Defense Fund or LDF. Please note that the LDF has been completely separate from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) since 1957, although the LDF was originally founded by the NAACP and shares its commitment to equal rights .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.naacpldf.org/press-release/ldf-mourns-the-loss-of-louis-gossett-jr-beloved-and-trailblazing-actor/

