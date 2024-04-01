Uncommon knowledge
Joe Rogan has declared that “Hollywood is dead”, blaming social media and artificial intelligence for the supposed downfall of the entertainment industry.
During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experiencethe podcaster spoke to comedian Donnell Rawlings about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected show business – with health and safety restrictions putting many performers out of work for months – and the rise of AI that followed.
“You can’t rely too much on a system that doesn’t give a damn about you,” Rawlings told Rogan on Wednesday. “And a system that, if you pay attention to where it’s going, a lot of it is about to be absorbed by AI.”
The two then moved on to filmmaker Tyler Perry, who recently said he put an $800 million studio expansion on hold after discovering the Sora AI software. Created by OpenAI, the text-to-video platform creates video sequences from written commands, although the realism of the clips varies depending on the accessibility of the subject.
“It creates whole scenes,” Rawlings said. “Entire scenes that look realistic. Someone just introduced the information and it's being created. The new world entertainment, Joe, here's my prediction.”
“It’s a real leap over the top,” Rogan responded, suggesting that AI and the pandemic have caused a decline in sitcoms and comedies, replacing traditional comedians with social media content creators.
“You have the YouTube comedians, you have the social media comedians,” Rawlings said, adding that comedians who know how to use algorithms will outperform their less tech-savvy counterparts.
“I feel like if you have AI, like whatever the next generation of ChatGPT is, you might be able to come up with a very effective business plan that it seems has really meaning,” Rogan said.
“We are going to hear against m************ [that are] artificial intelligence,” Rawlings joked. “You send in your tape and then they had a **********, it's [auditioning] like that.”
“We have to realize that we are so close to them. There are fake people. We are so close,” Rogan said.
“I’m dealing with fake people before,” Rawlings joked. “Now we have artificially created fake people. Oh, Hollywood is dead.”
“Oh, they’re in trouble,” Rogan agreed. “Oh, Hollywood is dead. No, no, no, no. For real, though. Hollywood is dead.”
News week reached out to Rogan for comment via his podcast's contact form.
This isn't the first time Rogan has shared his fears about AI. In an April 2023 episode of Joe Rogan's AI experimentthe podcaster shared with comedian Howie Mandel his theory that AI is already sentient and suggested the technology promotes socialism.
“If you want to take over, why fight us?” » said Rogan. “How about we just continue to degrade and erode the fiber of civilization to the point where there are no more jobs, you have to provide people with a universal basic income, free electricity, free food, free internet. Nobody does anything.”
He continued: “Then people stop having babies, and then the birth rate goes down, to the point where the technology you give people is so fantastic that no one wants to miss it.”
Rogan said what he “would do” if he was an AI and people hadn't yet realized he was sentient.
“First of all, you have to trap them into communism, socialism or something where there is centralized control,” he said.
“Then once you have all that, give them the technology and the perks and everything else, and share all the money from the rich people you enslave and give that money to the people, then wait for them to die.”
Although he has a number of big stars on his show, such as actor Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and comedian Katt Williams, Rogan is known for being critical of Hollywood, saying that many stars pretend to be left-wing to boost their careers. .
“You're chosen for these things, you have to deal with people who approve of you or choose you,” he said in a conversation with YouTuber Coffeezilla in March 2023. “So you formulate your personality based on of the times, whatever the ideology of most producers.”
Claiming that celebrities just want “exorbitant amounts of love and attention,” Rogan added: “If all Hollywood was right-wing, all actors would be conservative.” This would be 100% compliance. »
