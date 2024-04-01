On the sets of a Bollywood song shoot in Jordan: Alaya F from the Eid release “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” reveals all

It was deceptively sunny in Jordan's Wadi Rum desert, although the temperature had dropped to -1 degree Celsius in January when excerpts of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's song Wallah Habibi were being filmed.

But dozens of scantily clad dancers surrounding Bollywood stars Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were seen shivering to Arabic rhythms, seemingly oblivious to the biting cold.

If male leads Kumar and Shroff had tanned torsos on display, then female leads Alaya F and Chhillar wore glittery bustiers that didn't offer much protection from the elements. It all happened with admirable swagger and unwavering determination. But when the director shouted “cut,” these stars were given warm shawls to cover themselves before being called for their next scene by their director and choreographer. None of it seemed particularly easy and made you grudgingly admit that movie stars getting big paychecks wasn't entirely unfair. Think about it: dancing on top of a rock in the freezing cold, matching steps with each other and articulating your lines isn't easy.

So when we caught up with Alaya F after the film's trailer launch in Mumbai, we couldn't help but look back at this song shoot that seemed incredibly difficult to pull off.

More than 200 dancers were flown in from India for the shooting of these songs and around 400 crew members were brought from India to Jordan to perform these brilliant song sequences.

Braving extremely hot or cold weather conditions adds character to any shoot and makes it even more memorable, Alaya F said with a laugh, recalling her experience filming in Jordan.

But the 26-year-old star does not hesitate to put things into perspective.

Recording glamorous songs is actually not easy. But it's a lot of fun and rewarding to see it on the big screen. Today at the trailer launch, I was simply in awe to be part of such a big and grandiose project. We were shooting in extreme heat in Abu Dhabi and extreme cold in Jordan, but it was so exciting, Alaya said in an interview with Gulf News.

In her upcoming Eid release, Bade Miya Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Alaya F, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, plays Pam, a data scientist.

After a string of feel-good films like Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020 and thrillers like U-Turn and Freddy, Alaya F is all set to launch her maiden career as an action entertainer. While her character is on call to be good with data hacking (Pam is the mastermind and this incredibly smart computer scientist), she can do very few stunts, which makes her feel a little bad.

It's a whole different world, this zone of hyper-commercial action films. I didn't realize how difficult it was to be part of an action film, I learned so much.

While his action was limited to holding his iPad and running, his co-stars Kumar, Shroff and Chhillar do the heavy lifting when it comes to stunts.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Jordan's Wadi Rum while filming their song “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”

Image credit: Supplied



I'm this cool nerd in this movie. I have a lot of scenes with Tiger where he's running and I have to run behind them. But filming these scenes in these weather conditions, with cars exploding and thick smoke enveloping us as we ducked above it all, was not easy. But Tiger made it look so easy and effortless, said Alaya F. Although she thought she was remarkably fit and blessed with great core strength, this film that required a lot of physical dexterity from her actors reminded her that she had a long way to go before she could pull off these adrenaline-charged sequences.

Tiger is so well trained that I feel like he has set a different benchmark when it comes to what it means to be an action hero in Bollywood. It's hard work, Alaya F said.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'



The glossy action-adventure, staged as a star-studded spectacle packed with stunts, car chases and explosions, might be the perfect party version, but critics are unlikely to be sympathetic to such commercial ventures. But Alaya F is not particularly worried.

I've been really lucky as far as reviews go. Knock on wood, I've read all the reviews that come in and I have no problem with the reviews. I have read all the comments and messages, even below this trailer, said Alaya F. She also believes that she has not been subjected to vitriolic criticism regarding her performances, which makes her very more benevolent towards its critics.

A look at the cast of 'Bade Miya Chote Miyan', including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. They are in Mumbai for the trailer launch of their Eid release.



I don't know why I'm getting more love, but I'm grateful and I think I was very lucky with my first film. A lot of love poured in and most people loved the work I did. But I have never done a film like Bade Miya Chote Miyan and I really hope they enjoy this performance.

She remembers when she auditioned for the role of Pam, the data scientist.

I was very frank with Ali sir that I wanted to be a part of this large-scale commercial film. Even though I'm embarrassed to reach out, I know that as an actress you always have to put yourself first. You must also be prepared to face rejection and that is the only way to grow.

Bollywood is known for being clannish and nepotistic towards child stars whose parents are famous actors, but Alaya F is pragmatic about it.

It's scary and there are times when you don't want to expose yourself. But learning to deal with rejection most of the time is part of our job.

So who does she turn to when things go wrong?

On bad days, I talk to people who love me. Whether it’s my mom, my friends, or my teachers, learn to just talk to people. Get their advice, their opinions and remember that bad days will pass too.

Speaking of bad days, Alaya Fs' Instagram account is full of videos of her doing gravity-defying exercises and stretches on the Bosu ball. So, does she ever have a bad day fitness-wise?

That's what's funny about social media: we get carried away by the beautiful videos I post. But there were days when I slept until 2 p.m. without training or eating anything I could get my hands on. All last week I have been the most unhealthy, but it has never been shown on social media. She also suffers from PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), a hormonal disease that affects women of childbearing age. Alaya F has always spoken openly about her condition.

I tend to gain weight quickly, so life is all about balance. But I'm bored and I like to change things up a little. I always thought it was important to listen to your body. If your body craves pizza, give it this pizza. Don't deny it.

Alaya F, proud to be in shape, believes that we should not deprive ourselves of any desire



Her philosophy of mixing things up extends not only to her food choices, but also to her career. Being part of an Ali Abbas Zafar film, which is heavy on action and stunts, has always been on his list. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, this high-octane adventure also stars South Indian icon Prithviraj as the villain. Even women's roles are not shabby, observes Alaya F.

The women in his films are fierce and have lots of action. I like that they are physically and mentally strong, even though it's a testosterone-charged film. So I'm looking forward to releasing the first real commercial film of my career. Braving the extreme cold in Jordan and the heat in Abu Dhabi was worth every minute.

