Take 2 Performer Studio, Tahoe Production House, will host “Act Like an LA Actor” workshop

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Take 2 Performer Studio and Tahoe Production House are gearing up to set the stage for the fifth annual “Act Like an LA Actor Workshop.” The workshop scheduled for April 6 from 1-5 p.m. will take place at the TPH location: 2291 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe.

There are a limited number of tickets remaining of the twelve available at the price of $80.

The partnership between Tahoe Production House in South Lake Tahoe and Reno, Nev.-based Take 2 Performer Studio began, according to TPH owner and operator Brandi Brown, because of the lack of theater workshops like this one.

Each year, the duo invites unlimited actors ages 14 and older to work with a professional actor in a 3,200-square-foot studio designed by owner and operator Brandi Brown.

“Being an actor is not about what we can do, it's about what we can regulate those feelings,” Davis added, crying “in line” is more nuanced than simply shedding a tear.

Students are encouraged to develop their own creative process through breathing and the fundamentals of acting, including but not limited to character development.

This year's workshop is led by an original Take 2 Performers Studio student, Grant Davis, who has worked as an actor for over 15 years and was a student at the very studio he teaches for today.

“I was only 11 years old and looking for advice,” Davis said in 2012 that he had a huge head start in the industry over Dr. Phil.

The breakthrough took the form of an afternoon talk show deviating from its typical programming, according to IMbD, Dr. Phil McGraw “invited guests to confront their problems.”

The episode titled “Is my child a star? ” aired on July 11, 2012 and brought families in front of a live studio audience and talent agents.

“It was as crazy as any reality competition, but the prize package was pretty sick,” Davis said. He ended up winning the prize package which included a 6-month stay in “a huge skyscraper in Los Angeles” and classes at the Lee Strasberg Institute. which helped him on the road to the big screen.

“Lee Strasberg is a pretty renowned teacher,” according to Davis, Strasberg has worked with “all the great Italians,” including Robert Deniro and Al Pacino.

Although the workshop is specifically aimed at actors interested in getting into television commercials, Davis is well-versed in a variety of acting processes, including classical acting, method acting, and the Meisner technique.

“My job as an actor is not easy but it is simple. I have to let go of my preconceptions about the character, let go of my judgment to identify with the character,” Davis said.

Former mentee, David Gamble Jr., was a practicing attorney until a year ago, when he decided, at age 40, to stop practicing law and pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

“Before working with Grant, I thought acting was mostly about memorization, recitation, and bringing emotions together. Grant taught me that ultimately the goal is not to 'act,' but rather to truly feel the emotions and circumstances of your character,” Gamble Jr. added. “Grant is not just an expert in the techniques that allow a person to do it. that, but teaches these techniques with patience, zeal and a true love of the craft”

In 2022, 14-year-old Bodie Knagenhelm signed with a prestigious talent agency and now regularly auditions for projects linked to production companies like Netflix and CBS.

“Working with Grant made me feel like I don’t have to try so hard, that I can really be myself and that’s what will make me a better actor.”

Davis told the Tribune that his main goal was to create a safe environment for all participants to experience the fullness of his teaching and leave feeling empowered and entertained.

“Developing a sense of creativity is fun,” Davis said.

Above all, he wants the workshop to be a safe space for all participants to develop and strengthen their fundamental acting skills.

Classes are held regularly at Take 2 Performer Studio, “Reno's best source for acting, modeling and singing lessons,” according to the website, the studio “specializes in career development.”

For more information, visit https://www.take2performersstudio.com/online-store/Act-Like-An-LA-Actor-p593143891