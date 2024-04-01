Hollywood actor's mission to 'proclaim hope' and share faith – Faithwire





Actor Brett Varvel is on a mission to spread faith and hope in Hollywood. The “County Rescue” star recently joined CBN News to discuss his role as Andy, an EMT on the new series Great American Family. The show blends faith and drama to create a compelling, faith-affirming narrative. Listen to them in the latest episode of Quick Start “What we explore in this series that is perhaps different from other medical dramas is that we address the interpersonal workings of this ensemble that we have on screen,” Varvel said. “And we see concrete questions: What do you do when you're trying to discover your purpose in life? What do you do when things don't go your way? What do you do when tragedy strikes? He said “County Rescue” blends faith, family, romance and more, showing what happens in the lives of paramedics who “put themselves in harm's way every day” to save the lives of others. The biggest differentiator, of course, is faith, something Varvel called a “key element of the series,” which is also currently streaming on Great Pure American Flix. In addition to discussing the show, Varvel also shared his passion for performance and content creation in the religious and family television and film space: “When I was 18, I entered a short film I made into a statewide art competition in Indiana, where I'm from,” he said. declared. “It was just a proclamation of what Jesus has done in my life. I have been freed from my sin. I was born again. And Varvel's film won first place in the state, which completely blew him away. The actor said he was particularly inspired when he heard his film led a man to Christ. “My film was being shown and I heard about a janitor who took one look and ended up giving his life to Jesus after watching my film,” he said. “And it was like, in that moment, I saw this new direction in life that God wanted me to go in, which was to take the talents and abilities that he gave me and to proclaim hope to people.” Since then, Varvel has used his skills to create films and television shows, blending his love of entertainment with his quest to share Jesus. “County Rescue” is the latest continuation of this same mission. “What I have always relied on is that I want to talk about the truth found in the Word of God, the biblical promises that we see that will lead us to hope in life, an eternal life in Jesus” , Varvel said. “And that’s why I love shows like ‘County Rescue’.” Watch the actor tell his story and share his faith journey here. ***As the number of voices facing big tech censorship continues to grow, please subscribe to the Faithwires daily newsletter and download the CBN News appdeveloped by our parent company, to stay up to date with the latest news from a resolutely Christian perspective.***

