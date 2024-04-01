April Fool's Day: will you be able to spot fake news? Take our quiz | UK News





At a time of global concern about AI-driven misinformation on the internet, the humble April Fools' story of traditional newspapers sometimes seems like an anachronism from a gentler time. But to what extent do you have a sense of truth? Below are 20 stories from last year. Some are true, some are made up, and some almost happened but were distorted to be false. How will you spot them? Guardian April Fool's Day 2024 Quiz 1. Meghan Markle has come under fire after it was revealed that when you plug her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard into location service What3words, it points to a statue of Oliver Cromwell, who had King Charles executed. Reveal 2. Greg Wallace presented a “documentary” called British Miracle Meat, which, unbeknownst to the public at the time of its broadcast, was a parody on the consumption of laboratory-grown human meat? Reveal 3. Laurence Fox has called for a boycott of Nike products over the design of England's latest football shirt, despite her wearing Nike trainers. Reveal 4. Liz Truss said her brief tenure as prime minister had been defeated by the “left-wing economic establishment”. Reveal 5. The Victoria & Albert Museum has attempted to end a controversy over listing Adolf Hitler and Margaret Thatcher among villains parodied by puppets by adding Nick Clegg and Simon Cowell to the list. Reveal 6. Australian politician Bob Katter was filmed at night lying on his back on a Canberra footpath, his feet in a planter, while swearing into his phone. Reveal 7. Nigel Farage has launched his own brand of Scotch whiskey Reveal 8. Some religious types have criticized Taylor Swift for repeatedly making a hand gesture symbolizing Satan's horns during her concerts. Reveal 9. Australian punk band Private Function have claimed to have released a limited version of their album on urine-filled vinyl. Reveal ten. Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has put forward her bid to become the next head of NATO, even though New Zealand is not part of the alliance? Reveal 11. Tesco has been criticized on social media after renaming its Easter eggs “spring chocolate treats”. Reveal 12. In the United Kingdom, the ruling Conservative Party had to withdraw an attack ad against the mayor of London because it featured scenes of panic among crowds in New York. Reveal 13. After three Grand Slam singles and two Olympic gold medals, Andy Murray finally announces his retirement. Reveal 14. Donald Trump recently proudly announced that he had won the Club Championship Trophy and the Senior Club Championship Trophy at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Reveal 15. The British government has spent around €25 billion on a high-speed train line from Birmingham to London, but due to rising costs it is now expected to end at Hendon Parkway, north London, seven miles away from central London. Reveal 16. The Guardian once published a comprehensive April Fool's Day supplement that was a travel guide to the entirely fictional island of Verdana Grande. Reveal 17. A Chinese zoo was forced to insist its bears were real bears, and not just people dressed as bears, after photos of them standing on their hind legs went viral. Reveal 18. Rudy Giuliani ended up working as legal counsel for the Four Seasons Total Landscaping store where he held a famous press conference in November 2020. Reveal 19. A sea otter named 841 has gone viral after being filmed harassing swimmers and surfers and trying to steal surfboards. Reveal 20. Emmanuel Macron was filmed drinking a bottle of beer in 17 seconds in a rugby locker room Reveal As a reward for your efforts, here are two minutes of Jonathan Frakes repeatedly telling you his fake news in a supercut of his show Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction. Appreciate! Jonathan Frakes tells you you're wrong for two minutes

