The Garth Newel Classical String Trio will perform at the Pocahontas County Opera on April 13





Pocahontas Co., WV (WVDN) The prestigious Garth Newel Classical String Trio will perform on stage at the Pocahontas County Opera House on April 13 at 7:30 p.m. This show, featuring an ensemble famous for its electrifying interpretations of classical works, promises an unforgettable experience. for concert goers. The trio, renowned for their spirited and passionate performances, is an artist in residence at the Garth Newel Music Center, one of the nation's largest and most dynamic chamber music organizations. They program and present more than 50 concerts each year, using a conversational and interactive approach, forming unique connections with their audiences. Known for enlivening both standard and new repertoire, the Garth Newel Trios are relentlessly dedicated to their craft and their distinctive interpretations set them apart in the field of classical music. The Opera welcomes all audiences, offering an informal and family environment accessible to people with disabilities. Special accommodations can be arranged upon request. Places are first come, first served, so participants are encouraged to secure admission in advance. The show at the Opera House offers accessible entry, with tickets priced at an affordable $10 for adults. In addition, young spectators aged 17 and under are warmly invited to participate in the show for free. Tickets can be easily obtained viapocahontasoperahouse.orgat the 4th Avenue Gallery in Marlinton, or directly on site the night of the performance. The Pocahontas County Opera is grateful to receive financial support from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History, with the approval of the West Virginia Arts Commission. We would also like to express our gratitude to Pocahontas County Theaters, Fairs and Festivals, Mid-Atlantic Arts, and the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau for their generous support. Additionally, we are grateful for the support of the great community who have shown their love and appreciation for our performances. We appreciate all the help we have received from these organizations and individuals.

