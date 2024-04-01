Entertainment
Photographer Billings weighs in on the use of artificial intelligence
BILLINGS As artificial intelligence continues to improve in art and photography, it becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish what was created by humans and what was not.
It's an exciting new type of medium for Billings photographers like Daniel Kessel, but it also has its drawbacks.
It's really fun. There's still a human element where humans created AI, AI was trained on human creations, Kessel said in his studio Thursday.
Short Kessel Alienated productions with his wife Kasandra, a one-stop shop for creative media, whether light painting or commercial production.
At decisive moments in history, when something changes in the art world, you have to sort of readjust and rethink: okay, what is art? » said Kessel.
Although he loves using AI, he said it will never trump the human experience of taking a photo, which to him is just as important as the photo itself.
For me, art or photography is like a verb, not a noun. It's something you experience with your whole body and mind, Kessel said.
The images projected by generative AI media are now incredibly realistic, but they are made using data from other creators on the Internet to compile the photo.
One of the things that then happens legally with these AI companies is, did the AI companies have a right to the data that they used to train their models? said John Pannell, computer programming instructor at MSUB City College.
Pannell said the technology is just going to get better, but that means the ethics surrounding it might not be as black and white.
This can truly be an incredible tool. It always depends on whose hand the tool is in and what kind of ethical use is made of the tool, Pannell said.
Kessel believes that these companies may violate personal data.
These companies that are sampling what's on the Internet and this whole dataset of artists have done it without our permission, Kessel said.
There is also a question of ethics when it comes to those who pass off generative AI work as their own traditional photography.
People need to be honest: I created this with AI or I created this with just a camera. I think there needs to be more honesty and transparency in the art world, Kessel added.
The photographer and the professor agree that when it comes to art, the human touch leads nowhere.
I think educators and graphic designers and photographers can come back and say, yes, I see how this is going, but if you really want expertise, you're still going to have to bring in an expert, Pannell said.
We are human, so art for us is rooted in humanity. It talks about our experience and we share with future generations what our experience was, Kessel said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ktvq.com/neighborhood-news/billings-yellowstone-county/what-is-art-billings-photographer-weighs-in-on-use-of-artificial-intelligence
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Photographer Billings weighs in on the use of artificial intelligence
- Table tennis: Oh well, the best Gers table tennis players fervently defended their colors
- How Coach used data to make its Tabby Bag a success
- Google to destroy browsing data to settle consumer privacy lawsuit
- Congress MP Manickam Tagore's challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sees turning point for Turkey after failed elections
- Isha Ambani House: THIS Hollywood Celebrity Couple Bought Isha Ambani's Multi-Million Los Angeles Home |
- Stock market today: Wall Street retreats as bond yields jump on surprisingly strong manufacturing data
- Study finds language barrier limits effectiveness of cybersecurity resources
- Xi holds talks with Indonesian president-elect-Xinhua
- Barbara Rush, actress who starred with Frank Sinatra and Paul Newman, dies at 97
- Ancona, St. Clair Shores native, named top female high school hockey player in the state – Macomb Daily