Photographer Billings weighs in on the use of artificial intelligence

BILLINGS As artificial intelligence continues to improve in art and photography, it becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish what was created by humans and what was not.

It's an exciting new type of medium for Billings photographers like Daniel Kessel, but it also has its drawbacks.

It's really fun. There's still a human element where humans created AI, AI was trained on human creations, Kessel said in his studio Thursday.

Short Kessel Alienated productions with his wife Kasandra, a one-stop shop for creative media, whether light painting or commercial production.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Daniel Kessel from Productions alienés

At decisive moments in history, when something changes in the art world, you have to sort of readjust and rethink: okay, what is art? » said Kessel.

Although he loves using AI, he said it will never trump the human experience of taking a photo, which to him is just as important as the photo itself.

For me, art or photography is like a verb, not a noun. It's something you experience with your whole body and mind, Kessel said.

The images projected by generative AI media are now incredibly realistic, but they are made using data from other creators on the Internet to compile the photo.

Alina Hauter/MTN News An AI generative image created at the “Montana Mountains” prompt

One of the things that then happens legally with these AI companies is, did the AI ​​companies have a right to the data that they used to train their models? said John Pannell, computer programming instructor at MSUB City College.

Pannell said the technology is just going to get better, but that means the ethics surrounding it might not be as black and white.

This can truly be an incredible tool. It always depends on whose hand the tool is in and what kind of ethical use is made of the tool, Pannell said.

Alina Hauter/MTN News John Pannell, computer science instructor at MSUB City College

Kessel believes that these companies may violate personal data.

These companies that are sampling what's on the Internet and this whole dataset of artists have done it without our permission, Kessel said.

There is also a question of ethics when it comes to those who pass off generative AI work as their own traditional photography.

People need to be honest: I created this with AI or I created this with just a camera. I think there needs to be more honesty and transparency in the art world, Kessel added.

Daniel Kessel/Alienated Productions

The photographer and the professor agree that when it comes to art, the human touch leads nowhere.

I think educators and graphic designers and photographers can come back and say, yes, I see how this is going, but if you really want expertise, you're still going to have to bring in an expert, Pannell said.

We are human, so art for us is rooted in humanity. It talks about our experience and we share with future generations what our experience was, Kessel said.