Wondery means business and they have the story for you

Have you ever been so obsessed with a movie or TV series that you wanted to consume every piece of content related to it? We know that feeling, which is why we've put together this list of Wondery podcasts that go perfectly with these contemporary film and TV classics. For those of you who liked The Big Short, Chef with Jon Favreau, Air, A Million Miles Away, BlackberryAnd We crashedThese podcast recommendations are sure to be your next content to binge – whether it's on your daily commute, while cleaning the house, or on your daily walk.

Cook (2014): I wonder how I built this

In the famous How I built this Wondery podcast, Guy Raz interviews the world's most famous entrepreneurs to find out how they built their iconic brands. In each episode, the founders reveal deep, intimate moments of doubt and failure, and share insights into their eventual success, offering real-life versions of the same story embodied by Carl Casper (played by John Favreau) in Chiefafter Casper left his prestigious stable to try his luck at his food truck dream. How I built this is a masterclass in innovation, creativity, leadership and how to overcome all kinds of challenges on the path to starting your own business.

The big short (2015): Wondery's Spellcaster: The Fall of Sam Bankman-Fried:

From Wondery and Bloomberg (the creators behind the award-winning film The psychologist next door), Spellcaster takes listeners on the incredible adventure of young crypto-billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, who quickly rose to fame and fortune before his business empire collapsed and was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The big short traced the journey of Wall Street's Michael Burry as he got rich during the 2008 housing crisis, Spellcaster takes an in-depth look at how Bankman-Fried combined intuition, luck, and timing to track the rise (and fall) of crypto with FTX. Hosted by Bloomberg crypto and technology journalist Hannah Miller, accompanied by her Bloomberg colleagues Max Chafkin and Annie Massa, Spellcaster was recently awarded at the Ambies 2024 for best business podcast.

We Crashed (2022): WeCrashed by Wondery

In 2019, WeWork's founders seemed poised to make history: The company was valued at $47 billion, gearing up for a huge IPO, and its CEO believed it would change the world . be mistaken? If the trials and tribulations of Adam and Rebekah Neumann building a coworking empire have left you on the edge of your seat, you can dive even deeper into their story on Wondery's. WeCrashed: the director's cut. The 2020 original from Wondery We crashed The podcast directly inspired the original Apple TV series, and their new director released alongside the TV series offers a complete refresh of the podcast's original debut in six parts, with new interviews and insights, brought to life by the bestselling author of the NY Times and influential entrepreneur, Scott Galloway.

A Million Miles Away (2023): Daily Stoic

Hosted by #1 New York Times bestselling author Ryan Holiday, The Everyday Stoic is a daily podcast that brings listeners a new lesson about life and how it can be used in your career and beyond – a fitting extension of A million miles away, the 2023 film based on José Hernández's inspiring decade-long journey to becoming an astronaut. The podcast series draws heavily on the thoughts and writings of great Stoic thinkers, like Marcus Aurelius and Seneca the Younger, and highlights wisdom that can be applied in your life.

Blackberry (2023): Wondery is the big flop

Hosted by comedian and social media personality Misha Brown (who knows how to tackle heavy topics like misogyny, racism and homophobia with humor), Wondery's The big flop focuses on famous failures in pop culture and business – a lighter version of the 2023 film's themes of how a business can quickly rise and fall. In each episode, Brown and a series of comedic guests, including names like Sasheer Zamata and DJ EFN, analyze and rank the failures of The fleeting existence of Quibi has Discontinuation of Crystal Pepsiexploring what happens when high expectations lead to disappointing results.

Aerial (2023): Wondery's trade wars

If the story of Sonny Vaccaro who staked his career at Nike on signing Michael Jordan in 1984 resonated with you, Wondery's Trade wars I will have the stories for you. The acclaimed podcast is a Wondery fan favorite and won the Webby and iHeartRadioPodcast Awards for Best Business and Finance Podcast in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Covering everything from ride-sharing services to food to entertainment, Wondery's Trade wars puts you in the shoes of dealmakers, executives and stakeholders from all types of industries, revealing every bitter feud and brilliant decision behind what pushes the world's biggest companies, their leaders, inventors and executives to new heights or towards ruin.