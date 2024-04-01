Chefs judge Naples cooks based on quality home recipes Blue Zones

While many in our community are quick to criticize local restaurants and chefs on various social media sites, what if the roles were reversed and they judged your food?

On March 25, members of the Naples Womans Club had the chance to find out by hosting a cooking competition that awarded $1,000 to the winners' chosen charity.

The main rule: Recipes had to meet the Blue Zones Project's healthy eating concepts, which emphasize plant-based meals every day.

But that wasn't the only requirement.

The eight teams and two solo cooked meals were also judged on their flavor profile, presentation and texture, for a possible total of 60 points.

So who were these judges?

Thelma Negley – co-owner of Syren, The Claw Bar and The London Club

Alberto Varetto – chef-owner of Albertos on Fifth

Andy Hyde – chef-owner of Hyde N Chic

Moosah Réaume – Leader of the Colonials

Rafael Campo – representing the Blue Zones project, whose principles include social opportunities as part of building a healthy community.

They were pretty tough on points. The most winning scores were in the 50s, while several scored in the 20s.

After tasting several dishes in the room and seeing the scores, there is no chance that any of them will be invited to dinner at my house.

How did that happen

The room was set with pretty tables displaying 10 dishes with suggested wine pairings.

Wanting to ensure perfection, Kathy Peppe and Peg Showe ventured to Rebeccas Wine Bar before the event to seek the expertise of sommelier Michael Bevacquas on what to pour with their watermelon gazpacho.

Talk about competition. For the record, Bevacqua suggested Nortico, a low-ABV Portuguese white wine.

An early favorite at Colonials Reaume was the lettuce cups filled with chopped chicken, liking the way the butter lettuce leaves leaned toward taco-like maneuverability.

The textures and flavors come together.

But after looking around the room, his decision was divided. He thought: The chicken in white barbecue sauce was really exciting.

He also loved turkey chili.

For Negley, the gazpacho garnered widespread praise, noting, “It’s a great presentation.” Gazpacho is usually too spicy, but this one is the perfect amount. Its flavor, presentation and texture are all very popular.

Varetto explained why he liked the turkey chili, which was also nicely spiced and served with avocado, green onions and other toppings.

It's very balanced. Sometimes, focusing on healthy recipes loses flavor.

He also said that presentation is important, but what is remembered is the taste. If it's really good, you'll remember it.

He picked up a copy of the recipe and mentioned he could make it at home.

Campo also sang the praises of chili.

For Hyde, the baby shrimp gazpacho was really good. Excellent texture and balanced flavors, perfect for spring.

After answering, he tasted the turkey chili which he thought was also quite spicy.

Yet when asked what he would happily eat again?

It was gazpacho and chicken.

It was important to me that the flavors and nutritional aspects were there. Then I focused on the presentation and textures.

He thinks antioxidants are an integral part of recipes like this and suggests replacing healthy juices with wine. He also advocates adding anti-inflammatory ingredients, including ginger and turmeric.

The chefs all spoke after tasting everything and noting their scorecards. It was 4:30 p.m. and their restaurants were open.

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

Katherine Dean and her husband, Dr. Edwin Dean, who grew up in Naples, received the most votes.

Their recipe?

Cornell Chicken served with piles of greens.

As Katherine Dean recounts: The recipe was published in the Naples Daily News and my husband received his degrees from Cornell, both undergraduate and medical school. It's delicious and very different from your usual barbecue chicken recipe; it's healthy and toasty.

The recipe was created by fire Robert Boulangerprofessor of food and poultry sciences at the university's agricultural college.

Fun fact: Bakers are also known for creating chicken nuggets, turkey ham, and poultry hot dogs.

Dean thought it was a conflict to accept the award because, as event co-chairs, we donate the funds.

But even better, it has a happy ending, as two teams each receive $1,000 for the local charity of their choice.

The victory for Cathy Reichenracher and Connie Stewart's lettuce cups went to Providence House, which serves Naples' homeless women and children with faith-based transitional housing and self-sufficiency programs.

Pamela Curley and Donna Fisher of turkey chili fame saved their victory for St. Vincent de Paul's Meals on Wheels program.