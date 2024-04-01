Entertainment
Chefs judge Naples cooks based on quality home recipes Blue Zones
While many in our community are quick to criticize local restaurants and chefs on various social media sites, what if the roles were reversed and they judged your food?
On March 25, members of the Naples Womans Club had the chance to find out by hosting a cooking competition that awarded $1,000 to the winners' chosen charity.
The main rule: Recipes had to meet the Blue Zones Project's healthy eating concepts, which emphasize plant-based meals every day.
But that wasn't the only requirement.
The eight teams and two solo cooked meals were also judged on their flavor profile, presentation and texture, for a possible total of 60 points.
So who were these judges?
- Thelma Negley – co-owner of Syren, The Claw Bar and The London Club
- Alberto Varetto – chef-owner of Albertos on Fifth
- Andy Hyde – chef-owner of Hyde N Chic
- Moosah Réaume – Leader of the Colonials
- Rafael Campo – representing the Blue Zones project, whose principles include social opportunities as part of building a healthy community.
They were pretty tough on points. The most winning scores were in the 50s, while several scored in the 20s.
After tasting several dishes in the room and seeing the scores, there is no chance that any of them will be invited to dinner at my house.
How did that happen
The room was set with pretty tables displaying 10 dishes with suggested wine pairings.
Wanting to ensure perfection, Kathy Peppe and Peg Showe ventured to Rebeccas Wine Bar before the event to seek the expertise of sommelier Michael Bevacquas on what to pour with their watermelon gazpacho.
Talk about competition. For the record, Bevacqua suggested Nortico, a low-ABV Portuguese white wine.
An early favorite at Colonials Reaume was the lettuce cups filled with chopped chicken, liking the way the butter lettuce leaves leaned toward taco-like maneuverability.
The textures and flavors come together.
But after looking around the room, his decision was divided. He thought: The chicken in white barbecue sauce was really exciting.
He also loved turkey chili.
For Negley, the gazpacho garnered widespread praise, noting, “It’s a great presentation.” Gazpacho is usually too spicy, but this one is the perfect amount. Its flavor, presentation and texture are all very popular.
Varetto explained why he liked the turkey chili, which was also nicely spiced and served with avocado, green onions and other toppings.
It's very balanced. Sometimes, focusing on healthy recipes loses flavor.
He also said that presentation is important, but what is remembered is the taste. If it's really good, you'll remember it.
He picked up a copy of the recipe and mentioned he could make it at home.
Campo also sang the praises of chili.
For Hyde, the baby shrimp gazpacho was really good. Excellent texture and balanced flavors, perfect for spring.
After answering, he tasted the turkey chili which he thought was also quite spicy.
Yet when asked what he would happily eat again?
It was gazpacho and chicken.
It was important to me that the flavors and nutritional aspects were there. Then I focused on the presentation and textures.
He thinks antioxidants are an integral part of recipes like this and suggests replacing healthy juices with wine. He also advocates adding anti-inflammatory ingredients, including ginger and turmeric.
The chefs all spoke after tasting everything and noting their scorecards. It was 4:30 p.m. and their restaurants were open.
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
Katherine Dean and her husband, Dr. Edwin Dean, who grew up in Naples, received the most votes.
Their recipe?
Cornell Chicken served with piles of greens.
As Katherine Dean recounts: The recipe was published in the Naples Daily News and my husband received his degrees from Cornell, both undergraduate and medical school. It's delicious and very different from your usual barbecue chicken recipe; it's healthy and toasty.
The recipe was created by fire Robert Boulangerprofessor of food and poultry sciences at the university's agricultural college.
Fun fact: Bakers are also known for creating chicken nuggets, turkey ham, and poultry hot dogs.
Dean thought it was a conflict to accept the award because, as event co-chairs, we donate the funds.
But even better, it has a happy ending, as two teams each receive $1,000 for the local charity of their choice.
Restaurants:New pizza, celebrity sightings, sandwiches for charity, changes to the Ritz, fries giveaway
The victory for Cathy Reichenracher and Connie Stewart's lettuce cups went to Providence House, which serves Naples' homeless women and children with faith-based transitional housing and self-sufficiency programs.
Pamela Curley and Donna Fisher of turkey chili fame saved their victory for St. Vincent de Paul's Meals on Wheels program.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.naplesnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2024/04/01/naples-chefs-judge-local-residents-cooking-skills-blue-zones-womans-club/73090575007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chefs judge Naples cooks based on quality home recipes Blue Zones
- Google to build undersea cable between Chile and Australia — MercoPress
- Pak HC suspends jail term of former PM Imran Khan and his wife in Toshkhanna corruption case
- Those who criticize electoral bonds will soon regret it, says PM Modi | Latest news India
- 22 Western Fashion Outfit Trends 2024
- Monday Musings: Catching up on spring football
- More than 10 must-see business and innovation events in Houston in April
- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan; No tsunami warning issued world News
- France pressures China on trade and Ukraine ahead of Xi Jinping's next visit – The Journal
- Hope Hicks set to testify at Donald Trump's secret trial
- Opposition victory in local elections shows voters are unhappy with Erdogan, experts say
- Why do weapons continue to flow from the United States to Israel despite the ceasefire resolution? | American foreign policy