A self-learning process for Bollywood actor Pitobash, on his journey in Monkey Man, produced by Jordan Peele

Pitobash Tripathy is one of the few actors in Bollywood from the last decade who has slowly but surely established himself as a reliable and steadfast performer not only in his native India but also in international cinema, since his debut in Hollywood in the Disney sports drama Million Dollar. Arm and the irreverent French indie comedy 7 Jours Pas Plus, to Universal's action drama Monkey Man, its latest opus.

With an enthusiastic reception for Monkey Man at the SXSW film festival in March, expectations are high for this intense action film, featuring an all-South Asian Indian star cast led by Dev Patel who also wrote, directed and produced the movie. Jordan Peele added his Hollywood star power to Patel's directorial debut and boarded Monkey Man as a producer.

Tripathy spoke to Amsterdam News recently and shed light on his journey from Bollywood to Hollywood, his role in Monkey Man and the opportunities the film could herald for South Asian actors around the world.

News from Amsterdam: Congratulations to you on Monkey Man. Could you tell us more about Alphonso, the character you play in the film, and how you got this role?

Tripathy Pitobash: developers [Patel] The character, Kid, wants to enter the evil elite world of the corrupt police chief, Rana. [Sikander Kher], and my character works in this world because of his situation. He does everything he can to navigate this world and live a happy life. Kid and Alphonso meet at the world headquarters of the evil elite and [thats how] their journey together begins in the film. Dev saw my film Million Dollar Arm and loved my work. Then we met through mutual friends in Los Angeles and he watched a few more of my films, which I made in India. So he thought it would be nice to play the role of Alphonso in Monkey Man. However, he never mentioned it while I was in Los Angeles. One day I received a call from him. I was in Mumbai and he told me that he was making this film called Monkey Man and he wanted to test me for a role in the film. I was very happy to hear that and then auditioned for the role, maybe four or five times. One day he called me and told me he loved my audition and wanted me to play the role.

AmNews: Jordan Peele teamed up with Dev Patel on Monkey Man and the film also received a 4-minute standing ovation at SXSW in March. How relevant is Monkey Man right now for South Asians in global entertainment?

PT: We shot the film during the height of the pandemic, from approximately November 2020 to April 2021. The film faced many obstacles. You don't usually see brown or South Asian actors playing these big action hero films in Hollywood. So Dev broke that barrier with this film. And all of us who are part of this film are very happy that it is paving the way for several Indian American, Brown or South Asian actors to take center stage and play any type of central role in films of action and superheroes, which is very rare until now. NOW. Personally, I think Monkey Man is a milestone for South Asian actors on the world stage, and I think it will give us a major boost in Hollywood. And of course, when I heard from Dev that Jordan Peele had partnered with him to present the film, I was very happy. At the SXSW premiere of the film, when I saw the enthusiasm of the audience and their standing ovation for several minutes, it was somehow a very emotional moment for all of us. This gives us confidence and optimism towards the film, and after the reaction at SXSW, I'm sure audiences would love to see South Asian actors starring in mainstream films like every other actor in Hollywood.

AmNews: You have been a recognized actor in Bollywood for over 15 years and your foray into Hollywood began with Million Dollar Arm. How has this journey of navigating international cinema been for you so far?

PT: My journey in Bollywood and also here in America, in Hollywood, is quite unique. I come from a state called Odisha, which is on the east coast of India and there are very few people in Bollywood who actually come from that state. 16 years ago, when I came to Mumbai to pursue a career in the industry as an actor, there were very few people from my hometown. [Odisha] who I could look up to, draw inspiration from and learn from their journeys. So it was always trial and error for me and learning how to move forward and break into the industry. I learned from my own mistakes in a process of self-learning.

The same thing happened to me during my international career in America and Europe, and when I came to shoot Million Dollar Arm in America, in 2013. It was the first time I traveled to the United States. that the culture or the functioning of the industry comes from Hollywood films. So everything was completely new to me and the journey was again a self-learning process. After Million Dollar Arm, I received a lot of praise from critics and made friends here [in the U.S.] and tried to understand the industry. After Million Dollar Arm, I made a French film called 7 Jours Pas Plus with the well-known and critically acclaimed writer and director, Hector Cabello Reyes and the famous French actor Benoit Poelvoorde. The film was well received in France and other parts of Europe. So it’s still a learning process and I enjoy every little thing I accomplish in life.

AmNews: What types of characters attract you and have you had the opportunity to play any of them during your career??

PT: For me, a dream role is always something I've never played before, and the challenge I feel about how to make a role my own after reading it. If you look at my filmography over the last 16 years, I'm always trying to do something different, which I've never done before.

AmNews: What are your goals for Hollywood and what's next for you in terms of films and releases?

PT: Acting for me is never just a job. It's happiness for me, it's my passion. I'm an actor because I love being an actor. I enjoy the process. So I always try to live in the moment, live with the film and be in that happy space. So when you ask what the goal is in Hollywood, I can answer: playing increasingly difficult roles. I appreciate all the praise our movie Monkey Man is receiving right now and hope to have more challenging and good roles in the future. There are a few feature films and series that are in post-production with us in Mumbai. So I'm looking forward to these releases, but right now my mind is completely occupied with Monkey Man.

Like that: As Loading…

Related