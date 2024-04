Felicity Huffman returns to television in her first major series since Scandal

Felicity Huffman has booked a promising role in an upcoming major series: the actress will be a guest star in the next season of Paramount+ Criminal minds spin off Evolutionplaying a doctor with deep connections to other main characters in the franchise. The role marks the first major new network series opportunity for the former Emmy winner. Desperate housewives star since her role in a college admissions scandal broke in 2019 (Huffman was previously set to star in a spinoff of The good doctorbut last year, ABC abandoned its production). Huffman will play “Dr. Jill Gideon, a brilliant biological psychiatrist, who agrees to help the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory.” Jill is reluctant to return to the Office's elite team given her complicated history with David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and her deceased ex-husband, Jason Gideon (previously played by original series star Mandy Patinkin), but quickly realizes that his specific skills could help. they discover another clue to the elusive mystery of Gold Star. Although the role is billed as a guest star, it's a description of the character that suggests Huffman may have a future returning to the series. Huffman was previously caught paying $15,000 to falsify her daughter's SAT score, and in 2019 she was punished with 14 days in jail, a $30,000 fine, and 250 hours of labor. 'general interest. She previously told NBC News she is left with “eternal shame” over the incident. “So when [college fixer Rick Singer] I slowly began to present the criminal plan, it seemed – and I know it seemed crazy at the time – but it was my only option to give my daughter a future,” she said. declared. “I know hindsight is 20/20, but I felt like I would be a bad mother if I didn't do it. So, I did it. Huffman's community service organizer further told NBC News that the actress was willing to “do the hard work,” adding, “Felicity Huffman is one of the most beautiful people I've met in my life . And I know she had the hiccups. But it's not the hiccups, it's how you overcome the hiccups. Criminal Minds: Evolution launching in 2022 on Paramount+ and stars Mantegna, AJ Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford and Ryan-James Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. It is the spin-off of Criminal mindswhich lasted from 2005 to 2020 on CBS.

