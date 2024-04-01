Who performs at Bayou Boogaloo?





Bayou Boogaloo has revealed its full lineup for the festival, which is scheduled for Friday. May 17 to Sunday. May 19.

NEW ORLEANS Bayou Boogaloo released its daily music lineup Monday, with Grammy winners, drag queens, local legends and national hip hop icons making their way through each day of the festival. Known for its flotilla festival on Bayou St. John, Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo offers land and water ticket options, allowing festival-goers to catch all the fun from the comfort of a rowboat or of a pool float, along the banks. of Bayou Saint-Jean.

Bayou Boogaloo is scheduled to depart Friday through Friday. May 17 to Sunday. May 19. Headlining Friday's opening festival are bassist/vocalist Nik West and New Orleans-based singer and puppeteer Miss Pussycat. On Saturday, GZA, best known as one of the founding members of the Wu Tang Clan, was scheduled to headline the day, alongside the group The Phunky Nomads. Morning 40 Federation, a rock band from the Ninth Ward, is also expected to headline Sunday. All-female Led Zeppelin tribute band Lez Zeppelin is set to make headlines on Sunday. “Because I Got High” and “Crazy Rap,” rapper Afroman is also expected to headline Sunday’s show. Another highlight of the festival lineup is the Sunday performance of Buckwheat Zydeco Jr., who won a Grammy Award for his album “New Beginnings” in February. And New Orleans bassist and singer George Porter Jr., who founded the legendary funk group The Meters, in the 1960s. Porter was scheduled to perform Friday with his band Runnin' Pardners. Click here to report a typo. Get the latest news from your neighborhood delivered straight to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS app store Or Google game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wwltv.com/article/entertainment/bayou-boogaloo-gza-afroman-meters-wu-tang-clan-flotilla-mid-city-new-orleans-louisiana-festival-buckwheat-zydec/289-9fe88e29-b28c-4dcb-95d1-557a7558d065 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos