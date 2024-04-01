Bollywood Newswrap, April 1: Karan Johars' Major Update on 3rd Year Student; Navya Naveli on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's invitation on her podcast





On this eventful first day of April 2024, the Bollywood industry has given a lot of entertaining news. From Karan Johar sharing a major update on Class 3 to Navya Naveli Nanda speaking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's invitation on her podcast What The Hell Navya, let's take a look at the top news of the day . Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for April 1, 2024 1. Karan Johar Shares Major Update on Student of the Year 3 According to Times of India, Karan Johar shared details about the third year student at Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh. While talking about his upcoming projects, he opened up about the web series, revealing that Nocturnal Burger's Reema Maya will direct it. He also highlighted collaboration with new talents, citing Reema as an example. He said Reema Maya would direct the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and certainly not mine, because if I enter the world of Reema Maya, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be his voice. She made it into her own series. 2. Navya Naveli Nanda on inviting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to her podcast In a recent Zoom chat, when asked about the possibility of inviting more guests on her podcast, such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda Nanda shared, “I hope if we We have a season 3, I would love to invite “Guests, including those who are not part of the family. I think it would be a lot of fun and we could learn a lot from them by listening to their experiences. “ 3.Parineeti Chopra shuts down pregnancy rumors by flaunting her fitted clothes Taking to her Instagram account, Parineeti Chopra shared a fun video of her outfit that she chose for the Chamkila promotions today. The actress wore a white colored bodysuit which she paired with white pants and a white blazer. Sharing this, the actress wrote in the video, “I'm wearing well-fitted clothes today, because when I tried on a kaftan dress,” followed by several headline cuts stating that Parineeti is pregnant. Sharing this reel, she wrote: Entering the era of my fitted clothes. 4.Vedang Raina recalls Alia Bhatt first pointing out her resemblance to Ranveer Singh In an interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Vedang Rainare opened up about how his Jigra co-star Alia Bhatt and director Vasan Bala pointed out his resemblance to Ranveer Singh. Before The Archies came out, I was already shooting for Jigra. One day Alia told me about it and at that time no one was really saying it because The Archies hadn't come out. Then my director, Vasan (Bala), sir, took a photo of me from the monitor and said, “This is Ranveer Singh,” he reportedly said. 5.Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Teaser The makers of the much-awaited Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 have revealed the teaser of the film. The 2 minute 13 second teaser introduces the subject of the film and delves into three parallel stories set in the modern age of the Internet, dealing with the consequences of love and betrayal. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : Meet the actress who worked with Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt but quit acting and got married at the peak of her career

