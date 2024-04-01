Hollywood Skeptic Disney CEO Bob Iger to Resign in 2026

The search for Disney's next CEO has become a chaotic mess as activist investors push for seats on the company's board — and Hollywood insiders are skeptical that one of the leading contenders will be ready when Bob Iger is expected to resign in 2026.

The Mouse House is hoping to fend off billionaire Nelson Peltz and his company Trian Fund Management, who are seeking two board seats in a fierce proxy battle that will culminate at the company's annual shareholder meeting Wednesday.

This time around, the pressure is on to get the plan right — and Disney's murky succession plan plays into the hands of activists: Critics note that Iger returned as Disney CEO in late 2022 to fix the problems. damage caused by a volatile two-year period. tenure Bob Chapek – his own hand-picked successor.

Disney is in the midst of a chaotic search for its new CEO in 2026, although some believe Bob Iger will stay with the company.

Pressure is on for Disney to choose a successor to CEO Bob Iger, who is expected to step down in 2026. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Sources point out that one of the favorites in the race, Dana Walden, the company's highly respected television executive, would be Disney's first female CEO in its 100-year history, making this decision the feeling of turning the page on the Iger era.

Dana [Walden] is a real player, said a studio executive, who praised the TV boss's relationships with talent and called her a top competitor.

She would be most supportive of Hollywood and the entertainment industry, another source close to Walden said. She's a deep Hollywood insider, born and raised in Studio City, vacationing with other TV moguls.

Nonetheless, the 59-year-old former CEO of Fox Television Group also has very few qualifications to lead a global company of 250,000 employees facing complex financial, strategic and geopolitical challenges, the source added.

Indeed, some insiders sincerely hope that Iger, 73, extends his contract one more time before hanging up his mouse ears for good. Representatives for Disney, Iger and Walden had no comment.

TV boss Dana Walden is the favorite for Iger's job, but sources said she is not ready to run a multi-faceted company. MovieMagic

It wouldn't surprise me if he stays, the Disney source said of Iger. He has no age and few internal successors are ready.

However, a source close to Disney pointed out that Walden's experience is similar to Iger's before he was named CEO.

In addition to Walden, the company is reportedly considering three other internal candidates – ESPN's Jimmy Pitaro, theme park boss Josh DAmaro and cinema executive Alan Bergman – for promotion to president or chief operating officer. Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

Iger plans to appoint a successor and help train him before leaving in two years, CNBC reported Monday. But a former Disney executive said the move was “classic at Disney” and that it didn't necessarily mean one of the four would win the top job or that Iger wouldn't extend his contract for another term.

This is the Disney succession manual. [Former CEO Michael] Eisner named Iger president and chief operating officer. Iger did [chief financial officer Tom] Staggs COO, then dumped him, the source said, adding that this would give the promoted executive time to be mentored and tested, and dumped if necessary.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz and Trian Fund Management are pushing for two board seats to influence the company's CEO succession planning. REUTERS

Insiders say Staggs has also re-emerged as a potential successor, as has his partner at media company Candle Media, Kevin Mayer, who ran Disney's streaming business. Mayer was also passed over for Iger's position in favor of Chapek. Mayer left Disney shortly after.

Two sources close to Iger told the Post that the executive is adamant about his retirement in 2026 — but both added that the sentiment sounds all too familiar. Iger originally planned to retire in 2015, but he renewed his contract four times before handing over the reins to Chapek.

It's really hard to tell what Bob is thinking. He is a very disciplined corporate actor, a knowledgeable source told the Post. This last time was something he felt he had to do because he messed up the estate the first time.

Iger chose Bob Chapek as his successor in 2020. But Chapeak's tenure as CEO was volatile, and he was ousted two years later when Iger took over the helm. REUTERS

He says, I want to go out. I'm tired. It's miserable, it's not fun,” the source continued. “Maybe. Or maybe he wants to stay forever? I don't know because he already told me. He said I wanted to go out, but then he stayed.

Iger's wife, Willow Bay, who is dean of the Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California, just renewed her contract for five years, and Iger is not good at taking advantage of his free time for a very long time, a source said. Ultimately, most believe that no one can do the job like Iger — and that anyone who tries will probably fail.

It's like trying to keep up with Michael Jordan, a source said.

Sources named DAmaro as a strong contender due to his core experience managing Disney's all-important parks, experiences and products.

Former Disney exec Tom Staggs was elevated to COO, a move many saw as a trial run to take over as CEO. Iger ignored Staggs and renewed his contract instead. REUTERS

The first time, it was a parks guy, a Disney insider said, referring to Chapek. It didn't work very well, but that doesn't mean the parks guys as a group are horrible leaders and can't run the Walt Disney Company.

The likeable and well-liked executive may have deep operational experience, but he has little creative experience, a second Disney source said.

Hes Chapek 2.0, the impassive source. He doesn't know Hollywood or the entertainment and sports industries that make up more than two-thirds of the business.

The source close to Disney disputed that DAmaro lacked creative experience, pointing to his work with the Disney Imagineering program.

Bergman, the company's chief financial officer, might also struggle to be seen as a credible candidate, with insiders calling him a bean counter who isn't well-liked or isn't at all creative.

Josh D'Amaro, head of Disney Parks, is considered by some to be a strong candidate for Iger's job. Getty Images for SXSW

Pitaro, meanwhile, has successfully managed three segments of the business: digital, consumer products and now ESPN. Despite his extensive senior management experience, as well as his knack for working with talent and closing big deals, he is not considered a visionary or great strategist, the source said.

I think he's typecast as a jock and I don't think he's considered a Disney CEO, whatever that means, the source said.

Ahead of Wednesday's big meeting, Trian pushed for Peltz and former Disney CFO Jay Rasulo to take board seats and take an active role in choosing the Mouse House's next CEO.

Sources close to Trian told the Post that Disney's board has not changed since Chapek was chosen as CEO. They added that the special committee that oversees succession planning must spend “quality time” with the four candidates.

ESPN boss Jimmy Pitaro arguably has the most experience running Disney, but a source said he is not seen internally as a serious contender. P.A.

“These things take time. Nelson and Jay’s participation in the process would ensure that internal candidates are selected,” a source close to Trian said, noting that the process should also be open to external candidates.

Trian declined to comment.

Influential proxy advisory service ISS backed Trian, citing “strategic missteps” leading to Disney's botched CEO transition, adding that Peltz's “considerable experience” on other boards administration would be beneficial.

Proxy advisors Egan-Jones and Glass Lewis also backed Trian, while Iger and Disney received public support from George Lucas, Laurene Powell Jobs and several members of the Disney family.

The chaotic succession race has become one of the central issues in the bitter proxy battle, which will end this week. P.A.

They are confident that Iger and the Disney board will avoid choosing another Chapek, who bungled the company's response to Gov. Ron DeSantis' so-called “Don't Say Gay” legislation, botched the negotiations with Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and raised prices to high levels at Disney theme parks. .

Whatever decision is made on Wednesday, the stakes are high not only for Disney, but for Hollywood in general, according to well-placed sources.

Disney is really important to us as an industry, the CEO of a rival media company said. An industry is like a river. When things are going well for an industry, the flow is with you. Even though we are competitors, we need the industry to get its act together.

These larger factors could also keep Iger at the helm of Disney for years to come, the source added.

I think he will stay, said the manager with a smile.