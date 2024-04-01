Contest: Jelly Roll – Austin City Limits





Austin City Limits will record a performance of Jelly roll on Tuesday, April 9 at 8 p.m. at ACL Live at the Moody Theater (310 W. 2nd Street, Willie Nelson Blvd). Austin PBS is offering a limited number of passes for this recording. Enter your name and email address on the form below by Friday, April 5 at 5 p.m. Austin City Limits Registration Giveaways are presented by AXS Events. Winners will be chosen at random and photo ID will be required to collect tickets. Winners will be notified by email. Duplicate registrations for a single registration will be automatically canceled. Tickets are non-transferable and will be canceled if sold. Standing may be required. No photography, recording or cell phone use in the studio. No cameras, computers or recording devices are permitted in the room. Two-time Grammy nominee singer-songwriter Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and No. 2 on the Top Country Album charts with his debut country album , Whitsitt Chapel (released June 2, 2023) – winning the biggest prize. First country album in Billboard Consumption Chart history and Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. After his success at the 2023 CMT (Country Music Television) Music Awards where he won 3 awards to become the most awarded artist of the evening, the star of Billboard Country Power List Cover and the most authentic new artist in the country (The New Yorker) recently received Billboards. Breakthrough Awards 2023. One of Nashville's fastest rising stars (The New York Times), Jelly has won 4 Peoples Choice Country Awards and Best Male Country Artist at the Peoples Choice Awards, and has been the most nominated man at the 2023 CMA Awards, with 5 nominations in total, winning the CMA. Best New Artist. His #1 hit single Save Me, a confessional and vulnerable expression of self-doubt, broke radio airplay records and set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights and earned him his 3rd consecutive #1 single at Country radio. He spent a 28-week reign at No. 1 on Billboards Emerging Artists chart, and with his 3 No. 1s at country radio, Jelly earned the most No. 1s of the year in the format alongside Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs, plus several multi-genre #1s. Jelly Roll continues to resonate with fans on a global scale and achieve many industry milestones – from its sold-out hometown show in front of 18,000 fans to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, to sold-out dates at the Ryman Auditorium, to his 44-date sold-out arena tour. on the release of his critically acclaimed, ABC News-produced Hulu documentary, Save Me. Featured by Nightline, GMA, GMA3, The New York Times, The Tennessean, Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, CMT and more, his rise to fame self-made and unconventional in the industry and his unique connection with his fans have earned him praise from many media outlets, with Variety noting, for anyone facing the same struggles, Jelly Roll is their Springsteen, and American Songwriter echoing , with a string of accolades and an extremely devoted following, Jelly Roll has become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. His current single, Halfway To Hell, continues to dominate country and rock radio in the United States as well as international charts including Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and more. To access Austin City Limits recordings, you agree to comply with recording health and safety protocols based on applicable regulations. COVID-19 community risk stage in force at the time of the event. By attending ACL recordings you agree to the terms and conditions.

