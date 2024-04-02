Tori Spelling Tells Husband Dean McDermott She Filed for Divorce While Recording Podcast

Tori Spelling is opening up about filing for divorce from fellow actor and husband of 18 years, Dean McDermott.

In the first part of his new podcast, Spelling mistakethe old Beverly Hills, 90210 The actress opens the episode by telling listeners that she's about to call McDermott and tell him she filed a claim. I just filed for divorce, she said, I don't know what feels more like a punch in the gut: that it's out there and it's final, or that I have to call him right away, she continues, before calling McDermott on air.

There's this weird thing that I didn't know before, that you have to be careful around your ex, like that's what he said, she said, who filed first, so I had to file and go through the process, and then once it was accepted and released publicly, then I'm allowed to call and educate my ex, Spelling adds. I have to tell him and I'm very nervous because I don't like confrontation.

The phone rings, but McDermott doesn't answer the first time, so she explains to her audience why she made the decision to end her marriage of nearly two decades.

She remembers a friend reminding her that she told him she would leave her husband of years, but put off that decision to get help with their children. Spelling says her friend told her: You said, I need some extra help with my hands. When the kids are old enough to undo their own car seat, I'll leave it, she recalls. As the couple had more children, Spelling said she increasingly delayed leaving McDermott. I should have just left after Beau, she said of her youngest.

As she ponders the grievances in her marriage, her phone rings and the podcast exposes her version of the phone conversation she has with McDermott. Hi, I'm fine, how are you? she said in an unpretentious tone before telling him the news.

I hate doing this to you while you're in the middle of your work and everything, she said on the phone. And micro podcast. They did it. It's just the formality. It's like a sheet that you check off and have to sign.

McDermott appears to share concerns about how his first filing would be perceived. I feel like I deserve to file first, she told him. You basically posted everything with DailyMail, like you said everything you've done to me over the years, so I think it would make perfect sense that this would be a follow-up that I would file, she said, referring to McDermotts. interview with the site from last year, in which he explained how his struggle with drugs and alcohol addiction had put a strain on his family.

I ended up drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos all by myself with a step family in the other room, he told the site, adding: All that What Tori has done so far is want to. me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on this woman.

Spelling then tells her that the interview set the stage for her to quit first. These are things I would never have disclosed to anyone and you did, she tells McDermott on the podcast before informing him of how to complete his part of the paperwork: It's just one sheet where you check for divorce and irreconcilable differences, she said. Okay I love you. ALL RIGHT. Bye.

From there, the actress shares her reaction to the conversation with listeners. Wait, that's it, oh my god, she said. I've never felt so alone in a room full of friends doing a podcast! Whore. She becomes emotional remembering her ex's reaction to the news. He was like Great, good, great. Yeah, I have a lawyer, I was going to do that but cool, it saves me $500.

The conversation seems to have taken her to a particularly dark place, because she then says, “I don't feel worthy of being loved, that's the truth.” It starts when we are young.

You are not alone, the supporters in the room tell her, you are so loved by so many people.

After recovering from the weight of the moment, Spelling opens up about being seen as a ditzy blonde and a sex symbol due to the characters she played in the 1990s and 2000s and the pressure of growing up in a famous family .

The Daily Beast reached out to representatives for Spelling and McDermott and did not receive a response. McDermott, however, briefly I spoke to a paparazzi reporter after the podcast episode ended, saying that he and Spelling are doing well and that their divorce is a long time coming.