'Notebook' Actor John Cardoza Robbed at Gunpoint in Harlem Dunkin' Donuts





Jean Cardoza, one of the stars of Broadway's “Notebook,” was robbed at gunpoint Sunday at a Harlem Dunkin Donuts. The 30-year-old actor was at the store on W. 145th Street, near St. Nicholas Avenue, in Harlem, around 2 p.m., police and sources said. The man first asked Cardoza, who plays the role of “Younger Noah” in the musical, for a dollar, according to an Instagram post from the actors. I offered to buy him lunch because I didn't have any cash on me, and from there things escalated pretty quickly,” he noted. The man, with his hand in his pocket, said, “I have a gun, according to police. In the end, he gained nothing irreplaceable, Cardoza wrote. It makes me sad to think that people are so desperate and it makes me sad that I feel the need to alert anyone to this kind of activity. The thief took off with Cardozas' wallet containing personal items and $9 in cash, cops said. Later, the thief attempted to use the victim's credit card at bodegas, grocery stores and pharmacies in the area, according to Cardoza. The actor described the thief as a “middle-aged black male, approximately 5'10” tall, wearing a green camouflage hoodie and black sweatpants. There were no injuries during the robbery, but Cardoza left some advice for his Instagram followers. “This is the world we live in, and if you're like me, you're already cautious and don't think it's going to happen to you until it stares you in the face,” the actor wrote in the message. “So please be vigilant as the weather gets warmer and more people go outside. » The incident occurred the same day that Michael Stuhlbarg, the actor who played gangster Arnold Rothstein in “Boardwalk Empire,” was attacked in Central Park, police said. Stuhlbarg was walking in the park near E. 90th St. and East Drive when Xavier Israel threw a rock at him around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, cops said. The actor suffered a minor cut to his head in the attack and police charged Israel, 27, with assault. Israel has a history of mental illness in the city, and in January 2022, he was accused of committing three assaults in 10 days in or near Central Park.

