What Netflix Movies Could Look Like Under Dan Lin
It's a familiar arc in movies: the person who doesn't want the job is the best candidate for it. So did Dan Lin, the producer and founder of Rideback, who begins his tenure at the helm of the Netflix film this week.
Lin wasn't looking for a new job, but he received a call in early February from Netflix's chief content officer, Bela Bajaria. According to two people familiar In the meeting that followed, Lin was blunt in his assessment of Netflix's output: the films weren't great and the finances didn't add up. Bajaria appreciated the honesty, and soon after, she asked Lin if he would be willing to leave Rideback, the company the producer had spent the better part of two decades building.
Lin had been down this path before, being courted for a top studio position in a division that desperately needed a strong hand. In 2022, he was in negotiations to lead DC's film and television efforts at Warner Bros., the company where he got his start on projects like The dead. But he walked away, in part because it wasn't clear how Rideback would fit into his potential new role.
But Bajaria was able to convince Lin that the benefits for him of taking the Netflix job could be huge, sources said. At Netflix, Lin would run a division that produces far more titles than any traditional studio, and he would have a budget far greater than anything available in contemporary Hollywood. “He’s in charge of films for the largest film supplier in the world,” says a producer. And then there is the salary. Although salary details are not available, as the source notes, “the money would be difficult to replicate, even for a successful producer,” even if the job ultimately only lasts a few years.
The prospects were good enough for Lin to accept the job – retaining a stake in Rideback but otherwise leaving things to partner Jonathan Eirich and Rideback COO Michael LoFaso as new co-CEOs.
There's also a definite plus for Netflix: getting a well-regarded, well-rounded movie lead with slate-building experience. The streaming wars have been fought. Netflix, winner and great disruptor of Hollywood, now needs stability. It's already been widely reported that Netflix has wanted to get into the “less, bigger, better” business for some time, and Lin, who has a reputation for staying on budget, could be the executive to finally get them there.
At Rideback, Lin found himself in the unique position (at least by 2024 Hollywood standards) of sitting atop a production company that works across multiple studios and runs multiple blockbuster franchises. Rideback made hits out of seemingly unadaptable things (Lego bricks, steampunk Sherlock Holmes) and took already valuable intellectual property and made it even more valuable (He, Aladdin). Yes, there have been a few stumbles, like last summer Haunted house and the comedy Jo Koy Easter Sunday, but these are outnumbered by the successes.
As for what Lin is getting into, Netflix's structure has long been a source of perplexity in Hollywood. There are complaints about presenting a project to several groups in the same division and bottlenecks due to executives being spread too thin. Over the past year, the company's film arm has entered a state of heightened uncertainty due to executive departures and reorganizations.
Netflix has been preparing for this new era of leadership for months, with Scott Stuber rumored to be leaving for over a year. For most of last year, insiders complained that Netflix had given the green light to few original films — even accounting for work stoppages caused by strikes by the network's writers and actors. last year. Until recently, Guillermo del Toro's star-studded film Frankenstein was one of the few films being filmed. Still, Netflix has remained active in acquiring finished films at high prices, including Glen Powell's action comedy. Hitman from the TIFF and Sundance thriller This is what's inside.
Internally, Lin's appointment has been met with positivity and hope that the director will provide direction and a kick-start to productions.
Then there's the Netflix list. Stuber joined the company in 2017 with a mandate to build the streamer's original library and jump-start its ambitions. The division, thanks to Stuber, was able to court the best filmmakers. It also touts the release of “a new movie every week” during a period of rapid growth when Netflix needed to prove its sustainability to subscribers and investors. But gone are the days of Netflix shelling out seemingly unlimited budgets, paying hefty fees to filmmakers to compensate for backends. Lin “can make films at the right price,” as one top talent rep put it.
Tentpole franchises, seen as a way to reduce subscriber churn, have remained nominal at Netflix, where Extraction is the most notable film series. According to the company, Extraction 2 became the 10th most popular original film of all time for the streamer, and the third installment was announced last summer. Apart from this, there are two Enola Holmes films and a Old guard sequel which is expected this year. Zack Snyder's Rebel Moonwhich is planned as a multi-film series, debuted in mid-December with almost half the audience that featured Julia Roberts. Leave the world behind created a few weeks ago. Snyder's sequel, The scar giverarrives April 19.
After officially accepting the Netflix job, Lin reportedly spent time reviewing tons of audience data: minutes watched, audience habits, likes and dislikes. The Harvard MBA will apparently now have the ability to use hard data to shape Hollywood's biggest film selection.
According to insiders, Netflix's Lin-era film slate will be made up of a majority of mid-sized offerings, with the streamer having found its biggest hits with comedies, romantic comedies and family films. There will be a handful of big films and contenders for the requisite awards. While the list may be smaller than those who work with Netflix are accustomed to, the industry, which has been hearing about Netflix's belt-tightening for most of the last year, won't grant no smaller salaries in Lin.
The executive, who has been described by those who have worked with him as “low-key” and “humble”, will write the new chapter in Netflix's film business – but don't expect any fanfare. One agency executive said: “He’s not captivated by the trappings of studio work. » After all, he didn't need it in the first place.
