The Run For A Million returns to Vegas with elite horseback riding and entertainment





The race for a million, the richest event in reining history and the most thrilling and exciting new event in cow horse and cutting, will take place at the prestigious South Point Arena and Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, from August 12 to 17. A sold-out event year after year, The Run For A Million showcases the highest levels of performance horse competition and prize money, including a $1 million purse for the Million Dollar Reining Competition event, in full screen for participants. It also offers six jam-packed days of world-class entertainment and culinary offerings. Taylor Sheridan made her debut in the high-stakes world of elite horse riding by creating The Run For A Million in 2019 with business partner Amanda Brumley, Brumley Management Group. The Oscar-nominated screenwriter, owner and operator of the legendary Four Sixes (6666) and Bosque Ranch, decided to showcase the horse and rider's talent in reining and later added cutting and cow competitions. The Run For A Million has become the flagship event of Western equestrian sports, with the mission of promoting the best horses in the world, explains Taylor Sheridan. Not only does the week-long event feature the best, toughest athletes competing for hard-earned titles, cash prizes and bragging rights, but viewers also have direct access to the making of the fifth season from Paramount Networks' unscripted reality show, The Last Cowboy. , which is scheduled to premiere in November this year. Created by Sheridan, creator, writer, director and executive producer of several record-breaking Paramount Network series, including “Yellowstone,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Tulsa King,” “1923,” “1883” and “Special Ops: Lioness, “The series follows real cowboys and cowgirls competing in the high-stakes sports of reining, cowriding and cutting, as they train for the prestigious culminating event, The Run For A Million. As part of The Run For A Millions' commitment to providing audiences around the world with access to top country music artists and promoting new and emerging artists, performances will be screened in the Bit N Spur Saloon located in the South Point Grand Ballroom. Bit N Spur Saloon ticket holders and online live stream subscribers will be able to enjoy featured artists for each performance from Thursday, August 15 through Saturday, August 17. These artists include Stephen Wilson Jr and Jackson Dean and will conclude Saturday evening with a performance of the 2024 Grammy Awards. Award winner Lainey Wilson. The Race for a Million illustrates the courage, beauty and tenacity of Western ranching culture, with a focus on educating participants about the heritage of American ranching and agriculture, how they contribute to sustainable food production, economic opportunities in rural areas and conservation. of our natural resources. Sheridan recently launched Four Sixes Ranch brand beef 6666ranch.com, which retails premium beef from Four Sixes Ranch and a network of various ranches. This year, The Run For A Million will offer farm-to-table food options to Bit N Spur Saloon attendees. The Run For A Million is the pinnacle of entertainment, with fierce competition and world-class performances; Whether you've been a part of the Western industry your whole life or are putting on a pair of cowboy boots for the first time, this event is for you, said Amanda Brumley, producer of The Run For A Million. Taylor rejuvenated the passion for ranching lore with his “Yellowstone” and prequel series. He brought back the love of the cowboy lifestyle and all that it entails, as evidenced in the fashion and music scenes. The Run For A Million provides a space for spectators to come together to experience the adrenaline rush of Western equestrian performance. The event features several performance horse competitions including the Million Dollar Reining Competition, Cow Horse Challenge, Cutting Horse Challenge, Open Shoot Out and Cowboy Heritage Ranch Challenge, among others, including amateur, youth competitions and recruits. Tickets, starting at $35, go on sale June 1, 2024. Those who cannot attend the event in person can subscribe to the live stream through Events. website. (Note: This press release is courtesy of The Run For A Million. Visit brumleyevents.com/the-run-for-a-million to learn more.)

