Actor John Cardoza robbed by beggar in New York store, second Broadway star to become victim of crime in one day
Broadway actor John Cardoza was robbed by a panhandler at a Manhattan Dunkin Donuts over Easter, the second theater star to become the victim of a crime in a single day.
The actor, who plays young Noah in 'The Notebook,' was allegedly held up by a suspect who stole a wallet containing $9 after the beggar pretended to have a gun in his pocket in the cafe Hamilton Heights around 1:45 p.m., according to cops and sources.
Cardoza said in an Instagram Story that the suspect demanded money from the Dunkin Donuts on West 145 Street.
“I offered to buy him lunch because I didn't have any cash on me, and from there things escalated very quickly,” he wrote.
Cardoza said he was “held at gunpoint” by the man, but police told the Post the suspect did not display a weapon and instead used his hand to simulate a weapon gun in his pocket.
“I'm fine, in the end he didn't gain anything irreplaceable,” Cardoza said.
The suspect fled the scene and no arrests were made.
The Post has contacted Cardoza's representatives for comment.
Cardoza then performed the Easter performance of The Notebook, a musical based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, hours after the meeting, according to reports.
I was grateful to have a place to go immediately after (the flight) filled with people I love, to do work I love. So I was in good hands,” he said on Instagram.
“It makes me sad to think that people are as desperate as this – and it makes me sad that I feel the need to alert anyone to this kind of activity,” Cardoza added.
“But this is the world we live in, and if you're like me, you're already cautious and you don't think it's going to happen to you until it stares you in the face.”
In another update later posted on Instagram, Cardoza said the suspect has since attempted to use his credit card at various bodegas, pharmacies and grocery stores in the area.
“I wouldn’t want anyone to be caught off guard in these places that we all frequent,” he said, warning his friends to “be careful.”
In a third message, Cardoza thanked the people who had offered him support and well wishes.
I live in New York and unfortunately these things happen more often than you think and I didn't expect it to go so far beyond my personal history here,” he explained.
“I wanted to draw attention to some friends and everyone who lives in the area to be careful because it really surprises you and I don't know where this guy is now. I want people to be well and alert.
The investigation is still ongoing, police said.
The incident occurred the same day that Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Stuhlbarg was attacked by a homeless man who allegedly hit him in the back of the neck with a rock near Central Park around 8 p.m.
The aftermath of the alleged assault was captured on surveillance video.
Footage obtained by The Post shows the star running on a bike path moments after her attacker, identified by police as Xavier Israel, 27, ran past on the sidewalk.
The clip shows Israel wearing white pants, a white crop top, and a large white hat that appears to cover most of his face as he walks by. Moments later, Stuhlbarg can be seen all in black running down the street.
Stuhlbarg, who suffered an abrasion to the back of his neck, refused medical assistance.
The 55-year-old actor was scheduled to take the stage Monday for the first preview of his upcoming Broadway production, Patriots.
Israel, who is homeless, was on parole at the time for attempted theft.
Following the chase, Israel was arrested by police outside the Russian consulate on East 91st Street, police said.
Neither actor was seriously injured during the various incidents on Easter Sunday.
