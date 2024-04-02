Entertainment
Volo's $124,998 Barbie Van Offers Fun, Fashion and Lots of Pink
Anyone considering purchasing Volo Automobile Museums Camper Barbie needs to know one thing before proceeding: there is no haggling.
The mint condition, fully restored, pink 1975 Volkswagen camper costs $124,998, according to the museum's website.
We're firm on price, said Jim Wojdyla, marketing director for the Volo Museum, explaining that the price of the four-cylinder, four-speed, 38-horsepower camper is based on quality and craftsmanship.
It's completely restored, he says, as if you were to buy it new, out of the showroom.
Designed to turn heads and raise eyebrows, this fully functional camper features a sliding vinyl roof, 23 windows (including front safari windows), chrome trim and a Cyclops headlight. Inside, there's a small sink and refrigerator, a single-burner cooktop, storage, and a bench that converts into a bed.
The vehicle runs like new, Wojdyla said. And even if it can hold its own on the highway, the Barbie van won't win any races.
Thirty-eight horsepower will get you 60 miles per hour downhill with the wind at your back, he jokes, adding that the Barbie van will get more smiles per hour than miles per hour .
Preparations for the restoration began last year, as buzz about Barbie began before the film's release, according to Wojdyla. Representatives from the Volo Museum and its affiliated car dealership decided to capitalize and contracted with a Brazilian company to perform a rotisserie restoration on a vintage VW. A rotisserie restoration involves stripping a vehicle down to its chassis and placing it on a rotating car rotisserie, making every part of the vehicle accessible. Mechanics then clean, repair and rebuild the vehicle to near-new condition.
They thought the film would be big, Wojdyla says, but they didn't realize the scale. In retrospect, they should have. A 1970s Barbie Cadillac convertible from Walt Disney Worlds Epcot Center has long been a popular museum attraction.
It's a great conversation starter, Wojdyla said of the van, which is flanked by a flamingo and a life-size Barbie lookalike at the museum. And it's fun.
But it's not for everyday use. This is a special used vehicle, like most collectibles for sale at the dealership, whose inventory includes classics from the 1930s through the 1970s as well as a handful of new special edition vehicles , Wojdyla said.
While the dealership offers what industry insiders call resto-mods, which refer to vehicles that have been restored and modified with equipment such as power brakes, power steering and air conditioning. This one is not one of them.
The Barbie van is not a resto-mod, Wojdyla said. It has been restored to its original state, meaning no updates.
Wojdyla doesn't think a buyer will care. He imagines it will be someone who likes to have fun.
Obviously, the ultra-Barbie fan is a perfect fit for this vehicle. It looks as close as a toy without being one, he said. But really, it's just a great conversation starter. It's the perfect blend of fun, fashion and functionality.
