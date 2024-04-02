We All Want to Live in a Better World: 'Zoey 101' Actor Matthew Underwood Shares Abuse Allegations





Former Nickelodeon star Matthew Underwood has spoken out about his experience with sexual harassment and assault, following the recent release of Investigation Discovery's explosive documentary series, “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV”. Underwood, who starred as Logan Reese on the children's show “Zoey 101” from 2005 to 2008, took to his personal Instagram account over the weekend to detail traumatic experiences he allegedly endured while working for Nickelodeon and before, citing online threats as the reason for his revelations. “I'm going to share with you something that I never thought I'd have to talk about publicly, because honestly, it's none of your business anyway,” the actor began, addressing social media users. “When I was 19, I was sexually harassed and then assaulted by my agent at the time, who had spent a lot of time building trust with me as a friend and mentor,” he said. -he writes in a press release. Instagram job. “My trust was betrayed and my self-image was destroyed. I reported him to the agency and he has since been fired, although he is still active in the industry. This experience caused me to move away from Los Angeles and ended my quest to become an actor. The actor went on to say that he was sharing his story because people had “blown up my email telling me they hoped my mom and I would die” and called him a “pedophile defender.” “I imagine a lot of my friends in the industry also get harassed if they don't join in the chorus,” Underwood wrote, “so I'm sharing this with the hope that some of you might recognize it just because that a person does not do it. “Don’t shout from the rooftops that pedophiles are bad or that people are rubbish – that doesn’t mean they don’t have their own reasons for remaining silent, good reasons, personal reasons.” “Quiet on Set” details the abuse and toxicity that allegedly befell some child actors and female Nickelodeon employees between the late 1990s and mid-2000s; Primarily, the four-part docuseries marked the first time former “Drake and Josh” star Drake Bell spoke about being sexually assaulted by his former Nickelodeon dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck . In addition to Bell's claims, “Quiet on Set” also focuses on Dan Schneider, the mind behind “Zoey 101” and one of the channel's most prolific creators, portraying him as the author of this culture of inappropriate work. Notably, Alexa Nikolas, who co-starred with Underwood in “Zoey 101,” was interviewed on “Quiet on Set” and maintained a strong and outspoken stance on Schneider's reported behavior. Underwood went on to observe that he “never had a bad experience working on the set of a Nickelodeon show, and I've never had a bad experience with Dan,” adding that he likes to “believe that people have the capacity to be better humans, and Dan seems to recognize that he has been an asshole in his past. I like to believe that he is quite capable of being a creator and a colleague to everyone can enjoy working. The actor concluded his statement by saying, “Of course I don't support pedophiles.” He implored the Internet to “Please stop wishing death on my family and reconsider harassing other actors who want to maintain their privacy – you never know who has already been subjected to the hell you wish them.” Bell in the docuseries expressed a similar sentiment about Schneider, stating that he personally never had a negative experience with the Nickelodeon creator, who he said even supported him throughout his ordeal with Peck. Learn more about this topic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2024/04/01/we-all-want-to-live-in-a-better-world-zoey-101-actor-matthew-underwood-shares-abuse-claims/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

