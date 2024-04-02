Rising TV star Dara Renee, 'Shark Tank' investor Daymond John, Hollywood veteran Lance Gross and Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross among celebrities participating in Disney Dreamers Academy





Renée, “Descendants: The Rise of Red” staracts as a “DREAMbassador” for the 100 adolescents selected by the program on 17th annual Walt Disney World mentoring event this week LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TV Stars John DaymondDara René, Lance Gross And Sanya Richards-Ross are among the celebrities who provide their support to the 100 students participating in the 17th Annual Disney Dreamers Academy (April 3-7) at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Dara Rene, best known for playing Kourtney in the Disney+ original series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” will serve as the DREAMbassador of Disney Dreamer’s Academy, where she will be a mentor and advocate for students. René will share her personal insights, drawn from her own journey in pursuing her dreams of becoming a multi-faceted artist on stage and screen as an actress, singer and dancer. (Photo courtesy of Dara René)



In addition to being a popular figure on the hit ABC television series “Shark Tank,” Daymond John is a motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and investor well known for launching the hit clothing line FUBU. (Photo courtesy of Daymond John)

These celebrities will be joined by famous DJ Big Tigger and national radio host. Ricky Smiley, along with several renowned Disney educators, designers, producers and executives, who will spend five days helping students dream big. Additionally, several sponsors, such as Sprite, AT&T and Delta Air Lines, have joined this year to continue the program's mission of expanding career awareness and creating exclusive enrichment opportunities for these high school students from diverse communities and underrepresented across the country. In addition to being a popular face on the hit ABC television series "Shark Tank," John is a motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and investor well known for launching the hit clothing line FUBU. Gross, an actor and model, played a career-defining starring role in Tyler Perry hit show "House of Payne." And Richards-Ross is a four-time Olympic gold medal-winning track star who successfully transitioned from athletics to a recurring role on the reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Atlanta". Renee, best known for playing Kourtney in the Disney+ Original series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," will serve as the program's "DREAMbassador" where she will be a mentor and advocate for students. Renee will share her personal insights, drawn from her own journey of pursuing her dreams of becoming a multi-faceted artist on stage and screen as an actress, singer and dancer. She has previously appeared in various on-screen roles, including ABC's "Black-ish" and "Grey's Anatomy," and is set to star in the upcoming Disney Original film "Descendants: The Rise of Red," streaming this summer on Disney+ . . "There are few things I am more passionate about than nurturing the lives of young people, especially talented young people who just need a little inspiration," said René. "Being the DREAMbassador for the Disney Dreamers Academy this year is the perfect way for me to help engage with these young minds and hopefully offer them the guidance and spark they need to open doors to their career dreams. Other high-profile speakers participating in this year's event include:

Ricky Smiley comedian and radio and television personality best known as host of the nationally syndicated radio show "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show."

Dr. Johnnetta Cole anthropologist, educator, author, museum director and first black woman president of Spelman College

Nicholas Smith contemporary artist, illustrator, author, activist and former Walt Disney Imagineer, who has illustrated films including "Black Panther", "Black Panther 2" and "Space Jam 2".

Lyn Sisson Talbert an accomplished Hollywood producer on various projects, including Netflix's first original musical "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey"

Jrme LaMaar, a fashion designer whose work was part of Beyoncé's "Black is King" on Disney+

a fashion designer whose work was part of Beyoncé's “Black is King” on Disney+ Samara before , an emerging musical artist gaining popularity with her unique sound that fuses neo-soul and hip-hop These celebrities are part of a wide range of renowned professionals who will guide students through various immersive workshops that match their dreams. These workshops introduce Disney Dreamers to various careers in business, entertainment and science, as well as the many other career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company. Each year, Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. Students and a parent or guardian receive an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort at Florida for the event. The program is an integral part of Disney's commitment to supporting diverse communities by encouraging the next generation to think and dream big. Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,600 students across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures. In the years since, graduates have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists and more, and some have even become mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them. For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com . Regular updates on Disney Dreamers Academy are also available at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy And Instagram.com/ Disney Dreamers Academy . About Disney Dreamers Academy:

Established in 2008 at Walt Disney World Resort, the Disney Dreamers Academy was created to inspire young leaders to dream beyond imagination by providing expanded access to personalized support for Disney Dreamers, their caregivers and their community through insightful content and uplifting experts, mentors and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are awarded a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience the immersive and transformational program. SOURCE Walt Disney World Resort

