Hollywood: a fountain of political youth

Historically, Donald Trump's social media personality and large political rallies have endowed him with a relatively young public appearance. His attempt to present himself as someone dynamic and witty by channeling his inner celebrity is undoubtedly a page taken from former President Ronald Reagan's playbook. Famous for its comic one-liners, Reagan used his television appearances and old Hollywood charm to make voters fall in love with his personality. Even though age has become a key issue in his 1984 re-election bidhe was able to combat such doubts with iconic humorous lines that are still known today. Like Reagan, Donald Trump also used his filmed debates as an opportunity to do fun attacks on his opponents and demonstrate his mental acuity.

In a new ABC News/Ipsos pollHowever, a majority of Americans found President Joe Biden's age And Trump will be a concern in the next election. Illustrated by a recent SNL skit By mocking Trump's mental health, it appears the former president's old tactics of downplaying his age of 77 have lost their effectiveness. Thus, the two presidential candidates will have to convince the American public to forget their age in their fight to return to the Oval Office. One weapon in their political arsenal could prove particularly useful: celebrity endorsements.

The elderly status of Trump and Biden undermines their ability to attract a critical voting group: young people. Compared to the 76% turnout of 65- to 74-year-olds in the 2020 presidential election, millions more Gen Z voters stayed home, making up just over half of eligible voters aged 18 to 24 years old. I went to the polls. As the 2024 elections gather pace, each candidate will compete to tap into this historically disengaged voting bloc. Yet neither candidate is an optimal representative of youth and vigor, as both would be in their 80s during their second term.

To project youth, Trump and Biden must do more than make Reagan-style comebacks; they will have to turn to endorsements. However, traditional support will not be enough, and both candidates have recognized this. With old adversaries Ron DeSantis And Vivek Ramaswamy now among its proudest supporters, the country watches as Trump takes aim at a new target to add to his repertoire of supporters. One would have assumed he would appeal to other GOP leaders. Rather, in his recent tirade on Truth Social, Trump appealed to music icon Taylor Swift to join the ranks of MAGA supporters. Hinting at a political tug of war over Swift's influence, it appears Biden is also a play for his support. Mobilizing celebrity support will be a necessary part of their campaign strategies: in doing so, Trump and Biden will not only acquire young people by proxy, making them more marketable to the public, but they will also be able to better reach this important vote . demographic.

Apart from her an incredible 14 Grammy wins, Swift has a powerful tool that both Biden and Trump desperately need: considerable influence over young adults. After Swift encouraged her millions of Instagram followers to register to vote, the website she promoted reported more than 35,000 new registrations, a dramatic jump from previous figures. Swift, known for her influence on politics only periodically, remains coveted by both candidates for her ability to compel political participation from her audience. Looking at the political efforts of other young celebrities, it seems that she is not the only one wielding this power. Singers Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Harry Styles also helped to register tens of thousands of voters before the 2020 election, an overwhelming majority of whom ended up participating in the general election. As demonstrated by the 2000 presidential campaign, which took place only a few hundred votes left, it has become increasingly important to get people to the polls. With Swift or one of her fellow pop stars in their ranks, both presidential candidates could significantly increase their youth's voter turnout and thus their chances of getting elected.

Hollywood's ability to influence voter registration on such a scale is astonishing, not to mention supported by numerous studies. A 2008 study examined the direct effects of celebrity endorsement on the race for the White House. The results showed that famous talk show host Oprah Winfrey's support for then-Senator Obama had statistically significant effects on his success against Clinton in the primary. The authors estimate that his support for Obama led to an increase of millions of votes for his campaign, particularly demographically. A Colombia study revealed the same thing. If Biden or Trump managed to obtain the support of celebrities with a large following among young people, precedent demonstrates that such support would yield significant results.

As Biden and Trump prepare for the final stretch of the election season, there is no doubt that they will bring one or two big names to the election stage at the rallies. If they are intelligent, both candidates will adapt their glasses to young people over whom they have less and less influence. Although it will be difficult to get voters to ignore the mental decline observed by presidential candidates, using the glittering image of famous supporters may make voters feel more persuaded to ignore the flaws of 'a candidate. Getting the support of these celebrities could allow Biden and Trump to deceive voters with good old Hollywood glamour.