Are these Brooks Burgers or just doubles? Vote now

Family-owned Brooks Burgers, with three locations in Naples and international recognition, gives it a competitive edge. While BrickTops has eight locations spread across America, there is only one in town.

This installment was a slam dunk as Brooks won 67% of the reader votes in our challenge for the best burger in the Naples area.

Until Thursday, only five votes separated third-seeded Jimmy P's and second-seeded Only Doubles, but in a last-minute bounce, Only Doubles won with 55% of your vote.

As expected, this was the most competitive bracket until the finals. Nearly twice as many readers voted for the second installment of the final four.

Indeed, it is a confrontation between the top two seeds, determined by reader nominations. When setting the brackets, Brooks earned one more nomination than Only Doubles.

What you need to know before you vote

Brooks Burgers (1) vs. Only Doubles (2)

Brooks Burgers

When Todd and Sandra Brooks opened the original Brooks Burgers location on Ninth Street, it wasn't a success from the start.

We were really struggling. We just started shaking hands and meeting people to try to grow our business. It took about two to three years to get the project off the ground, Todd Brooks said.

So what has changed?

In 2014, Brooks Burgers, then known as Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs, ranked among the top ten burgers in the country on TripAdvisor.

We have been recognized three years in a row. We were first ninth, then sixth, then in 2018, second.

Their success was also featured on CNBC.

The couple now owns and operates two other locations. Many days you'll see Sandra at the original, slammed from the minute they open their doors at 11 a.m. each day.

This is a very personal matter for us.

And despite the original locations expanding in 2023 to include a tap room, this location remains the smallest and most popular.

At the height of their national fame, the couple switched suppliers, sourcing all of their grass-fed, hormone-free Black Angus beef from an independent producer. Brasstown Ranch, North Carolina in which they now have a stake, so they can better control the consistency of the burgers.

They are grateful to the community and visitors for their continued success.

Where to eat a Brooks Burger?

Brookss Locations: 2290 Logan Blvd., 845 Vanderbilt Beach Road and the famous OG at 330 Ninth Street;brooksburgers.com

What if getting laid off after 10 years at the same place was exactly what you needed to launch a new career?

As a listener with Arthrex, Kyle Cravo spent the last few years of his career on the road every week.

An advantage ? Frequenting restaurants across the country. He created a spreadsheet of 900 places he loved and included several on his wish list.

On a work trip to Los Angeles, he visited a pop-up burger restaurant and had a a-ha! moment.

Nobody was making smash burgers in Naples.

I am truly a dreamer at heart and have always wanted to own my own restaurant. Everything happens for a reason.

The day after he was laid off, he bought a grill and borrowed a friend's truck to tow it for months until he could afford his own.

What does Cravo want readers to know?

He's grateful because you keep his business running and growing.

It's such a popular business, and I think people love this little brand and what I do. I'm very grateful.

About this restaurant he owns? He is currently looking for locations in the community.

Where to find Only Doubles this week

On Tuesday, Only Doubles is in Bonita Springs at Ceremony Brewing, 10441 Packinghouse Lane. On Wednesday, head to Brookside Market in East Naples. (1947 Davis Boulevard; instagram.com/onlydbls)