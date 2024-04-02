Barbara Rush dies: 'Peyton Place' actor was 97

Barbara Rush, the Golden Globe-winning actress who starred in the sci-fi horror film It Came From Outer Space, has died. She was 97 years old.

Claudia Cowan, Rush's daughter and a Fox News Channel reporter, confirmed her mother's death to the Times on Monday. Rush died Sunday afternoon at a Westlake Village senior care center after years of dementia.

Cowan announced the news with social media posts shared Monday morning. On Instagram, Cowan wrote: “There is another star shining on us tonight.

My beautiful mother was called to heaven on Easter Day, a nod to the transition, resilience and joy we celebrate this joyous holiday and I know she will live on in our hearts through cherished memories and movie reruns, Cowan captioned multiple times. Instagram photos of moments she shared with her mother. She was [an] elegant and classic actress and the best mom in the world.

Cowan also shared the news of his mother's death on Facebook.

Rush, considered by her daughter to be one of the last royalties of old Hollywood, rose to prominence in the 1950s starting in films like The Goldbergs and Quebec, then adding science fiction films When the Worlds collide and It came from outer space.

The 1953 alien invasion film, from director Jack Arnold, starred Rush as Ellen Fields, the fiancée of an amateur astronomer played by John Putnam. It Came From Outer Space earned Rush the Promising Newcomer award at the 1954 Golden Globe Awards, paving the way for more big screen opportunities, including Paul Newman's legal drama The Young Philadelphians.

Rush's film career also included roles in The Young Lions, The Bramble Bush, Strangers When We Meet where she shared the screen with other classic Hollywood stars Kirk Douglas and Kim Novak.

In the 1960s, Rush expanded his Hollywood career to include television work. After years of minor appearances in a variety of television titles, Rush found longevity on the small screen with the ABC soap opera Peyton Place which aired from 1964 to 1969. Rush appeared as Marsha Russell, a woman who caring for her teenage daughter in the midst of a messy divorce from an adulterous husband.

Rush's television career also included series regular roles on Flamingo Road and the soap opera All My Children, where she appeared in 38 episodes from 1992 to 1994, according to IMDb. One of Rush's most recent credits was a recurring guest role as Ruth Camden on the family drama 7th Heaven.

Rush's decades-long career also includes the films Taza, Son of Cochise, Magnificent Obsession and Hombre, as well as the television series Magnum, PI, Murder, She Wrote and Fantasy Island.

She also pursued a stage career that included productions of Same Time, Next Year, Fathers Day, Steel Magnolias and her solo show, A Woman of Independent Means.

“I'm one of those kinds of people that happens as soon as you open the refrigerator door and the light comes on,” she joked in a 1997 interview, according to the Associated Press.

Rush was born January 4, 1927, in Denver, but grew up in Southern California. She graduated in 1948 from UC Santa Barbara, where she was part of the school's theater program. Before making her screen debut, Rush performed at the Pasadena Playhouse, where she caught the attention of Paramount talent scout Milton Lewis, according to Marine Magazine.

She married and divorced three times, to film star Jeffrey Hunter, Hollywood advertising executive Warren Cowan, and sculptor James Gruzalski. She was preceded in death by Hunter and Cowan, who died on May 27, 1969 and May 14, 2008, respectively.

The actors' survivors include their daughter Claudia Cowan, their son Christopher Hunter and four grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Cowan said those looking to celebrate his mother's legacy can do so by watching her films.

This is how we will honor his memory, Cowan told the Times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.