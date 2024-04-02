Entertainment
Season 3 of Euphoria is doomed to failure. Here's how to save it.
Will we ever see a third season of Euphoria? Despite HBO's insistence, this seems increasingly unlikely. Filming on the hit teen drama series was originally scheduled to begin in the spring, but the network announced this week that production had been postponed indefinitely. With season 3 already delayed once and originally scheduled for 2025 and the series notoriously taking several months to film, thanks to writer-director Sam Levinsons. chaotic cinema styleit is difficult to say whether it will achieve this goal.
Levinson faces a series of challenges in restarting things. On the one hand, it's not like the cast has been sitting around since Season 2 ended in 2022, twiddling their thumbs. Zendaya has been walk red carpets around the world For two months right; Jacob Elordi is working with Guillermo Del Toro; Hunter Schafer has a film by Yorgos Lanthimos promote; and Sydney Sweeney somehow gives us new reasons to talk about her every week. Finding the time to get the gang together to pretend to be several years younger than they are, even with a proposed time jump, seems increasingly difficult to do.
In addition to that, Variety reported last week, production has been very complicated so far. (Not shocking, if anyone has been following what Sam Levinson has been doing over the past five years.) So complicated, in fact, that the entire season is being rewritten from the ground up. Part of this is due to some of the terrible ideas Levinson and, frankly, Zendaya (sorry baby) have had so far, like an older Rue working as a pregnancy surrogate (what) or moving around in the background in as a private detective (well, okay). , actually, I'm quite interested in that one). Does anyone know what this show is supposed to be about yet? I don't even think the show does that.
That said, I'd say those of us who have stuck with this eternally doomed and pretty terrible show can generate better episode pitches than the creatives have so far. Below, the Daily Beasts is begrudging and beleaguered. Euphoria fans Laura Bradley, Coleman Spilde and Allegra Frank present some of our own ideas for the already cursed series in the third season.
- Lexi (Maude Apatow) goes to the Yale School of Drama and immediately fails. Allegra Frank
- Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) also finds her way into the Yale School of Drama to spite Lexi and, against all odds, becomes the star of the class. Laura Bradley
- Jules (Hunter Schafer) discovers she has a twin (special guest, TikTok star and model Alex Consani, who is is often wrong for Schafer online), and both offer a remake of Sister, Sister which is being greenlit by Hollywood executives seeking trans representation, but rightly criticized online for being a whitewashed reimagining. Coleman knocked down
- Elliot (Dominic Fike) embarks on a tour after his debut album of bland, forgettable acoustic ballads gains traction. But he only became famous after a video of him falling asleep on stage during one of his first shows instantly went viral. Was he too high, or was he even bored by his own music? Who can say. OF
- Maddy (Alexa Demie) discovers therapy and immediately transforms into a mental health influencer. kg
- Nate (Jacob Elordi) forgets to duck in front of a low door frame, shakes his head and loses his memory, only to wake up and become the friendliest and most beloved student in school. CS
- In a cross with Euphoriathe disastrous sister show, The idol, Cassie becomes the public relations representative for mega-pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp). She accidentally creates major controversy after posting a candid photo of Jocelyn wearing a sweatshirt and knitting, killing her salacious image. OF
- Rue (Zendaya) gets sober except for Adderall, which she uses to study for the SATs and change her life, only to become hyperfocused on building a TikTok storefront selling nerdy products emblazoned with each of the 12 recovery steps in an ugly serif font. CS
- Kat reunites with Ethan (Austin Abrams) and finally gets a decent story arc after Barbie Ferreira sued Sam Levinson for making her character so dirty for two seasons. kg
- Maddy doesn't show up to school for days, only for her classmates to visit her at home and discover that she is binge-watching. The pioneer woman. There's something really soothing about this bitch, she said as she ate some sour straws. CS
- Sam Levinson becomes owner of its continuity error introducing a third Jacobs brother, Tate Jacobs, who insists he was
on the showfriends with the rest of the group all this time. OF
- Billie Eilish joins the cast as Shane, a social media prophet who dresses all in white and wears lots of facial jewelry. Jules meets her in Bushwick and is instantly smitten, joining her doomsday cult and helping her recruit more followers until the whole thing is shut down by a New York Post expose. kg
- Cal (Eric Dane) asks his son, Nate, to visit him in the big city, where he finally lives openly as a gay man. Nate quickly realizes that Cal unironically calls his new partner his husband, and Nate flees into the night, taking Cal's credit card with him on a spending spree at Hudson News. CS
- Rue's sister, Gia (Storm Reid), gets her own show within the show, a la Skins Generation 2in which she and her friends have relatively mundane drama, like having a bad opinion about BookTok and always wearing skinny jeans. OF
