'Boardwalk Empire' actor Michael Stuhlbarg injured in Central Park attack





Actor Michael Stuhlbarg, who played gangster Arnold Rothstein in the HBO television series “Boardwalk Empire,” was one of two people injured in separate and seemingly random attacks in Central Park on Sunday. Stuhlbarg was hit from behind with a rock just before 8 p.m. near East 90th Street. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker toward New York Police officers, who arrested the 27-year-old suspect. The suspect, Xavier Israel, has previously made headlines for violent attacks. In January 2022, Israel attacked a Good Samaritan who tried to help him by giving him his coat. Instead, Israel hit the man and stole his wallet. The Manhattan district attorney's office told FOX 5 NY that Israel pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 2 years in prison last October, leading to questions about why he was not serving his sentence when he attacked Stuhlbarg. A second attack in Central Park Hours after the attack, police on the west side of Central Park said a woman was attacked from behind by a hammer-wielding suspect riding a moped or scooter. Authorities say the incident happened early Monday morning in the park near 64th Street. The suspect fled after the attack. The victim of the attack, as well as Stuhlbarg, is expected to be OK, with Stuhlbarg immediately returning to the state Monday evening for the premiere of the upcoming production “Patriots” at the Barrymore Theater. Police search for robbery suspects In addition to these attacks, police are looking for a group of suspects who struck three times since Wednesday. The number of suspects involved in each theft varies from 3 to 6. Police said the first robbery happened Wednesday on the Upper West Side at 65th Street and Central Park West. Later that day, another victim was robbed on West 72nd Street. Then, on Thursday, there was another robbery at 100th Street and Central Park West.

